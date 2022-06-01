Sian Massey-Ellis will be in Costa Rica as an AVAR. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

FIFA has appointed a team of 54 all-female officials to this year's Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica, the first time it has done so for one of its tournaments.

Thirteen women referees, 27 women assistant referees and 14 video match officials will take charge of the games, with VAR in use for the first time in a FIFA women's youth competition.

Previously, FIFA has been able to run a tournament with a team of all-female referees, but it has had to use male officials to fully staff the VAR hub.

"We are delighted to write a new chapter in women's football history," said Kari Seitz, FIFA's head of women's refereeing. "The FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup will not be only the first FIFA youth women's tournament in which the VAR technology will be used, but it will be also the first competition in which the team of video match officials will be all women.

"FIFA has been working tirelessly to encourage the development of women VARs globally, as most women's football does not yet use VAR. This event will be a great opportunity to showcase the skills of the selected women VARs and also an opportunity to continue the development our women VARs as part of the Road to Australia/New Zealand 2023 project."

It follows on from FIFA appointing female referees for the men's World Cup for the first time, with French referee Stephanie Frappart, Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga and Japanese official Yoshimi Yamashita set to take charge of games in Qatar.

The U-20 Women's World Cup takes place in the Costa Rican cities of Alajuela and San Jose between Aug. 10 and 28.

Premier League assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis is among the officials selected to act as an assistant VAR.