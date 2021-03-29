Ronaldo, Portugal right to be angry about VAR, Kane stars for England, Germany show their best and worst

World Cup qualifying kicked off across Europe last week, and there was plenty of drama involving top national teams as they began on the road to Qatar in 2022. Portugal were furious for Saturday's draw vs. Serbia, England picked up a couple of tidy victories and Germany showed their best -- and their worst -- over the weekend.

Ronaldo right to be angry about lack of VAR, goal-line technology ...

Cristiano Ronaldo was furious. He walked off the pitch Saturday waving his arms with all the disgust and anger of a man who had just been sentenced by a kangaroo court with the honorable Jabba the Hutt as judge and Larry, Curly and Moe as jurors. He threw his captain's armband to the ground, cameras zooming in on the blue band with the upside-down "C" lying on the Marakana pitch in Belgrade.

Stefan Mitrovic had just cleared Ronaldo's shot. TV cameras -- and Ronaldo's own perspective -- showed that it had crossed the line. It was deep in injury time, and would surely have been the winner in a match that eventually ended in a 2-2 draw. But referee Danny Makkelie didn't see it cross the line. Neither did his assistant, and with no VAR or goal-line technology -- either would have correctly called the goal -- there was nothing to be done.

Ronaldo and Portugal have a legitimate grievance with the lack of VAR in Saturday's draw vs. Serbia. PEDJA MILOSAVLJEVIC/AFP via Getty Images

Portugal were furious because yeah, the stakes really are that high. They're in a World Cup qualifying group with Serbia, Ireland, Azerbaijan and Luxembourg: winner goes directly to Qatar 2022, the runner-up goes into the playoffs. Those extra two points mattered: get stuck in the playoffs and anything can happen, given that they're single-legged elimination games. It's not just the economic loss, but the enduring sense of injustice, made worse that it's amplified across a nation and compounded by the knowledge you don't get another shot for another four years.

There is no VAR in UEFA World Cup qualifying because not every stadium is equipped for it, and because of the supposed sanctity of the rule, whereby every game must be standardised and played under the same rules, it was either VAR for all, or VAR for nobody. But the logistics of equipping every ground within all 55 UEFA nations were too problematic, so the decision was taken to shelve plans for VAR in the UEFA qualifying tournament.

I don't necessarily have an issue with choosing not to spend money on making every stadium compliant, although more than two-thirds of UEFA member nations have at least one stadium that is equipped for VAR, so I can't imagine the cost of getting the others up to code would be exorbitant. I just don't see why -- as the FA Cup does -- you can't limit yourself to using it when it's available. (By the way, the Marakana, where Serbia hosted Portugal, is VAR-compliant: it was used a few weeks ago when Milan played Crvena Zvezda in the Europa League.)

Something, after all, is better than nothing.

There's no "level playing field" argument to be made here -- not when they'll be using VAR at the World Cup, which, lest we forget, is merely the continuation of these qualifiers. If anything, you're creating an uneven playing field and making the referees' jobs harder: most are accustomed to working with VAR, and then they're suddenly asked to make big calls without it.

It's not surprising that according to Portugal coach Fernando Santos, referee Makkelie apologized afterwards. But, to be honest, you can't even blame him: he's an excellent referee, he was at the other end of the pitch when Nuno Mendes hit his long pass to Ronaldo: he simply couldn't have had a clear view and neither did his assistants.