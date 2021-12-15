Juventus are in the news for the police investigation into player trading, with 42 of 62 'suspicious transactions' under scrutiny involving the Serie A giants. Visionhaus

You may have heard the term "player trading." You sign a player for a million, he does well, appreciates in value, and you let him sign with another club for 10 million. You've made money and, for many clubs, this is an increasingly important revenue stream alongside gate receipts, media rights, sponsorship and commercial income.

In fact, as the financial blogger @SwissRamble writes, in the past decade (pre-COVID), the top two tiers of English football have lost a whopping £3.1 billion ($4.1 billion), pre-tax, which would have become a massive £8.2 billion ($10.85 billion) pre-tax if not for the massive (£5.1 billion) profit on player trading in that period. And bear in mind, that's in England -- the wealthiest, most commercially successful of Europe's big footballing landscapes. Elsewhere, the reliance on this practice to square the books is far greater and because it's a practice filled with grey areas, it is coming under even greater scrutiny because transfer values can inflated to make the books look better.

In Italy, football's financial regulator reported 62 suspicious transactions since 2019, 42 of them involving Juventus. And last month, financial police raided the club's offices. UEFA have also been looking at this practice as they try to wrap their heads around a fundamental, and almost philosophical, question: how should the game deal with something that generates huge profits, but isn't always related to events on the pitch?

Q: OK, explain this "player trading" thing. Isn't it just clubs being rewarded for being smart, buying low and selling high?

A: In some cases, sure. But there's a wrinkle and it has to do with accounting. Accounting practices in football mean that when you move a player to another club for, say, 10m, you get to book 10m revenue straight away. But if you acquire a player for 10m, that 10m is spread over the life of the player's contract. So, for example, a 10m player who gets a five-year deal will cost you 2m a season for the next five years. The "asset value" of the player on your books declines by 2m each year.

Want a practical example?

Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter for €115m last summer. (There may have been additional bonuses and whatever, but let's leave them aside for simplicity's sake). That €115m is spread over the five year contract they gave him, so on the books, it's costing them €23m a season (what you call amortization) and his asset value declines by that amount each year. Two summers from now, he'll have an asset value of €69m (€115m minus €23m x 2). In terms of accounting, if he leaves in 2023 for more than €69m, they'll make a profit off him, at least on paper and at least for that season.

Q: What if he extends his contract?

A: Then the residual asset value is spread out over his new deal. Taking the Lukaku example: after two years, he has three years left, meaning his value would be €69m. If he extends the contract by another two seasons, he'd have five years left, so the annual amortization would go down to €13.8m (€69m divided by the five years remaining). All of this, of course, is on paper.

Q: Why do they do it that way?

A: It's based on something called International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Without boring you excessively, players aren't treated solely as employees; they're also treated as means of production. Think of a bakery buying an oven to make cookies. They might spend $10,000 on the oven and they figure it will last them five years, after which they'll need to replace it. So on their books, they'll take a $2000 hit each year for the next five years.

Q: That seems to make sense in some ways...

A: In some ways it does, but there are differences. You don't have to pay the oven to work for you, but you do have to pay Lukaku a salary, as well as accounting for the cost to acquire his services (his transfer fee), and you can sell the oven on the second-hand market to whoever you like.

GAB MARCOTTI Read all the latest news and reaction from ESPN FC senior writer Gabriele Marcotti.

Lukaku, of course, has to agree to the sale. And if his contract expires, he becomes a free agent and walks away for free, something the oven, presumably, won't do. (Unless it becomes self-aware, like in Terminator and the machines all rise up against us, and then we're screwed either way and it won't matter.)

Q: So what's the problem?

A: There's no problem with Lukaku -- other than the fact that it's a bit dubious to think of human beings as assets -- but more broadly, there are two potential issues here. I'll take the obvious one first, and it's the one for which Juventus and other clubs are being investigated: player trading swaps.

I'll give you the most obvious example. In the summer of 2020, Juventus sent midfielder Miralem Pjanic to Barcelona for €60m (plus up to €5m in bonuses) and, at the same time, acquired another midfielder, Arthur, for €72m (plus up to €10m in bonuses). Leave the bonuses to one side for the sake of simplicity and this was basically a case of acquiring Artur for Pjanic plus €12m. They could have valued Arthur at €12m and Pjanic at €0, or Arthur at €212m and Pjanic at €200m -- on a cash basis, it would have made no difference, but it was in both club's interests to get the numbers right, accounting-wise.

Arthur had been acquired for €31m in 2018 on a four-year deal and thus had a residual value of €15.5m on Barca's books. He signed a five-year deal with Juventus, meaning the amortized annual cost for Juve would be €14.4m. Pjanic had cost Juventus €32m in 2016 and signed a five-year contract, which he extended for another three years in 2018, leaving him with a residual asset value of €9.6m. And he signed a four-year contract with Barcelona, so his amortized annual cost was €15m.

Do the math and both clubs come out well ahead, at least in the short-term. Barcelona get €72m for Arthur: take away the €15.5m residual asset value and the €15m annual cost of Pjanic and they're up €41.5m. Juventus sell Pjanic for €60m: take away the €6.4m residual value and the €14.4m in amortisation for Arthur and they're up €39m.

In Juve's case, investigators suggest those valuations are inflated just so they could show more revenue in player trading to make their books look better.