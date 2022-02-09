Premier League attracts the best players, coaches, executives. Why not the best referees?

Gillett has had to clear a high bar to be allowed a shot in the Premier League. It shouldn't have to be this way. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

It's not really rocket science (or controversial) to suggest that in most industries, if you attract the best and brightest, regardless of race, religion, gender or country of origin, standards will rise. The Premier League is, by virtually any metric, the most successful football league in the world, and also the most diverse and cosmopolitan. Part of the league's success story lies in attracting not just top players and coaches from around the world, but also some of the best executives, sports scientists and, yes, ownership groups from every corner of the globe.

It's Economics 101: As markets open and globalize, competition for places increases and the available talent pool expands. This doesn't just apply to football, which is why in most developed nations there are very few jobs reserved exclusively for "natural-born" citizens, whether by rule or by practice: president, some law enforcement jobs, some intelligence jobs and, well, that's basically it.

Oh wait, one more: top-flight referee.

The Premier League has embraced "outsiders" (for lack of a better word) more than any other league, perhaps in any sport, and that practice has been a runaway success both on the pitch and commercially. It's not the only reason behind its success of course, but it's a major reason.

And yet, in three decades of existence, the league has featured only two referees from outside the United Kingdom. One was Dermot Gallagher, who emigrated from Ireland to England aged 16 (and would hide his Irish accent) and the other is Jarred Gillett, who is Australian and took charge of his first Premier League game this season. (More on Gillett later, because his is very much a special case.)

It's one area where, progressive as the Premier League may be elsewhere, it remains staunchly conservative and protectionist -- much like Europe's other big leagues. In practical terms, if you want to referee in the Premier League, you basically need to be English or English-raised (just as you need to be Italian in Serie A or German in the Bundesliga).

The reason behind this is structural and has to do with how referees are formed and trained. Most countries have a national referees' association or equivalent, as well as local offshoots. Kids start officiating in their teens, usually at the youth level, and the ones who enjoy it and are good at it move up the ranks, eventually entering semi-pro and professional football. In that sense, they're no different from players; in fact, the vast majority of referees are folks who realized in their teens that they were better as officials than as footballers.

The refereeing pyramid, of course, narrows as you get closer to the top, and while you get paid modest amounts of money throughout, it's really only once you reach the highest domestic level that you can call it a full-time job (and, even then, only in the bigger, wealthier leagues). If you're good enough to become one of the top officials in your country and get called to UEFA and FIFA competitions, you'll make a very good living for a decade or so. And if you're one of the best in the world, then you might even reach seven figures, if only for a year or two.