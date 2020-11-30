Paul Aguilar has said farewell to his Club America teammates and could be headed to Major League Soccer, according to ESPN Mexico sources.

The 34-year-old has fallen out of favor with coach Miguel Herrera this past season and his seven minutes in the first leg of the Liga MX quarterfinal first leg last Wednesday against Chivas appear to have been his last for Las Aguilas, with the player deciding to move on after this contract runs out.

ESPN's Cesar Caballero reported that Austin FC is one potential destination, although there is another MLS club interested. A move to Austin would see Aguilar linking up again with former America player Cecilio Dominguez, who was named Austin FC's first Designated Player.

Aguilar joined Club America in 2011 with the team struggling and went on to win three Liga MX championships and two CONCACAF Champions League titles.

The defender, who has played over 50 times for Mexico, is on Club America's roster for the upcoming CONCACAF Champions quarterfinal second leg against Atlanta United in Florida, but isn't expected to travel with the squad.