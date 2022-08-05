Kimpembe will look to earn his spot in the starting lineup at PSG under new head coach Christopher Galtier. Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Presnel Kimpembe is set to stay Paris Saint-Germain this summer despite interest

Presnel Kimpembe looks set to stay put this summer, despite uncertainty over his future in the France capital, according to L'Equipe.

The 26-year-old centre-back has been on the radar of clubs in Europe in recent weeks, but after he impressed the Paris Saint-Germain staff in training, PSG manager Christopher Galtier now wants to keep him at the Parc des Princes.

With Chelsea now reported to have turned their attention to Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, the Ligue 1 champions don't expect to part ways with Kimpembe this summer, and having found clarity over his future, it is expected that he will feature in the squad for tomorrow's league opener against Clermont.

The France international is contracted at PSG until the summer of 2024, having last signed an extension in 2020.

Paper Gossip

- Leeds United will have to make an offer of £22m if they are to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Arnaud Kalimuendo, reports CBS. It is understood that there is a difference of opinion between sporting director Luis Campos and manager Christophe Galtier, with the latter keen to keep the 20-year-old star among the squad beyond this summer. Stade Rennais are also interested in his services.

- Galatasaray have joined the race to sign Turkey international striker Serdar Dursun, reveals Ekrem Konur. The 30-year-old has been on the radar of Union Berlin and Schalke 044 this summer, but it looks as though he is now attracting interest from the Super Lig. Darsun contributed19 goals in 33 league appearances last season.

- A deal is expected to be completed by next week between Tottenham Hotspur and Udinese for Destiny Udogie, writes Gianluca Di Marzio. The 19-year-old wing-back will join the north London club for a fee of €26m before he is loaned back to the Serie A side for the 22/23 campaign. Udogie contributed nine goals in 35 games for the Friulani last season.

- Keylor Navas is on the shortlist of Napoli who are looking to acquire a goalkeeper this summer, according to Calciomercato. Talks are reported to have begun with Paris Saint-Germain over a potential deal for the 35-year-old, who could be willing to move due to his competition for places at PSG with Italy international Gianluigi Donnarumma.

- With another from Calciomercato, Alexis Sanchez is understood to be close to completing his move from Internazionale to Marseille. The Nerazzurri are set to offer the 33-year-old €7m as severance, and that has allowed talks to advance between the Ligue 1 club and former Premier League star. It is reported that he has also been ruled exempt from training.