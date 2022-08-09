The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Milinkovic-Savic on Man Utd list

Manchester United are set to switch focus to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as Erik ten Hag looks to acquire a centre midfielder before the transfer window closes, according to the Telegraph.

The Premier League side have been unable to land a priority midfield target this summer, having failed to agree personal terms with Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, but the latest indicates that they will now step up their approach for the 27-year-old Lazio star as an alternative.

Sources have told ESPN that United have also made contact with Juventus about signing midfielder Adrien Rabiot. United believe that Juve are willing to let 27-year-old Rabiot leave and the France international would be keen to move to Old Trafford and play in the Premier League. Rabiot's mother and agent Veronique has started preliminary talks.

Milinkovic-Savic registered 11 goals and 11 assists for Lazio last season, with form that has seen him previously linked to several Premier League sides. The Serbia star could now be tempted away from the Estadio Olimpico where he is now inside the final 12 months of his contract.

Corriere dello Sport has suggested that Maurizio Sarri's side would be willing to consider offers in the region of €50 million to part ways with him. Among other clubs who have previously expressed interest in Milinkovic-Savic include Newcastle United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

LIVE BLOG

08.44 BST: Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez wants to join Valencia in search of playing time, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Nico, 20, gained promotion to Barca's first team last summer and made 27 league appearances for Barca last season, but the arrival of Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie in this transfer window means Nico's playing time will likely be reduced.

Barca coach Xavi Hernandez recently said Nico could help the team this season but the player has reportedly asked Xavi to be allowed to leave on loan to get regular playing time.

Valencia are eager to strengthen their midfield line and have made a request to Barca to take Nico on a season-long loan.

08.00 BST: Timo Werner is on the brink of leaving Chelsea to rejoin RB Leipzig, sources have told ESPN James Olley.

The 26-year-old is expected to arrive in Germany for a medical ahead of a permanent move thought to be worth in the region of €30m, although various performance-related add-ons are yet to be finalised.

Werner is keen to kick-start his career ahead of the World Cup in Qatar after a disappointing two-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

The Germany international joined Chelsea in 2020 for €50m, opting not to take part in Leipzig's rescheduled Champions League quarterfinal against Atletico Madrid -- delayed due to COVID-19 -- to give himself more time to adapt to English football.

Werner started well, scoring eight goals in his first 12 games up to mid-November, but managed just four more for the rest of the campaign as a loss of form and confidence set in.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Luis Muriel is the latest player to be added to Newcastle United's shortlist, according to Tuttosport. The 31-year-old versatile forward contributed to 17 goals in 27 appearances for Atalanta last season, and he is also understood to be on the radar of Juventus. Atalanta are reported to be considering potential alternatives if they receive an acceptable offer from the Magpies.

- Destiny Udogie is set to join Tottenham Hotspur, reports Fabrizio Romano. Talks have been held with Udinese over the past week for the 19-year-old wing-back, and it looks as though the Premier League club have won the race to secure his signature. He joins for a fee in excess of €20m, though it is reported that he will remain at Udinese until 2023

- Talks over a new contract have begun between Chelsea and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, reveals the Daily Mail. While he still has three years remaining on his current deal, it is understood that the 30-year-old goalkeeper has one of the lowest salaries at Stamford Bridge, despite being deemed one of the squad's most important players. It is expected that he will receive an increase after his impressive performances since joining from Rennes in 2020.

- Boca Juniors are set to sign former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero, reveals TYC Sports journalist Leandro Aguilera. The 35-year-old will sign a two-year deal with the club, and that will become official after he completes his medical. Romero spent last season in Serie A with Venezia, where he made 16 league appearances for the since relegated side.

- Gerard Pique is prepared to accept a second salary cut, writes Sport. After he signed a deal in similar fashion during 2021, it looks as though the 35-year-old centre-back is willing to try to help Barcelona amend their current issues with their wage structure for a second time. It is reported that he is confident of earning starting minutes next season, and hopes to convince manager Xavi Hernandez of his place after he began to see less time on the pitch in the upcoming campaign.

- Juventus are considering moving on Moise Kean before the transfer window closes, according to Calciomercato. He made 32 Serie A appearances last season, but he is understood to have upset Massimiliano Allegri after he missed a team meeting. Atletico Madrid and PSG have both been linked with the 22-year-old forward, and the Bianconeri are hopeful that Ligue 1 side may be willing to make a move for him after his previous successful loan spell at the Parc des Princes. Kean enters the second season of a two-year loan deal with Juventus from Everton.

- Lucas Torreira has joined Galatasaray on a four-year contract from Arsenal, the clubs said on Monday. Torreira joined Arsenal in July 2018 from Sampdoria and made nearly 90 appearances for the Premier League club. He spent the last two seasons on loan -- firstly at Atletico Madrid, helping them to their 2020-21 LaLiga title, and then with a return to Serie A by joining Fiorentina. The Turkish side have also completed the signing of Dries Mertens from Napoli, on a deal through 2023.