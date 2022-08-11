Is an AC Milan move still in the cards for Hakim Ziyech? Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

LIVE TOP STORY: Milan still keen on Ziyech

AC Milan haven't given up hope of signing Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech but still prefer a loan with the option to make the move permanent, according to Calciomercato.

The current priority of the Serie A champions is to bring in a centre-back and midfielder, but Ziyech would be seen as the cherry on the cake for their transfer window.

Charles De Ketelaere has completed his move from Club Brugge to the Rossoneri, and while that won't stop Milan aiming to bring in Ziyech, it does determine how they will go about it.

Ziyech is very open to joining Milan and would even be willing to lower his current wage, worth over €6 million-per-year.

The two clubs remain at loggerheads as Milan want an option clause but Chelsea prefer an obligation to permanently sign the Moroccan after the loan spell.

All of this has resulted in a wait for Ziyech to leave Stamford Bridge, which could even leave the former Ajax Amsterdam man looking at options elsewhere.

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

08.00 BST: Frenkie de Jong's agents have arrived in Barcelona amid continued uncertainty over the midfielder's future at the club, with Manchester United and Chelsea still pursuing his signing.

Ali Dursun and Hasan Cetinkaya, who also represent Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite, flew into the city on Wednesday and are expected to hold talks with the Catalan club in the coming days over both of their clients.

De Jong's future has been the subject of much attention throughout the summer. ESPN revealed in July that Barca had agreed a fee of around €85m with United, including add-ons, while Chelsea are also interested. However, the player has so far preferred to remain at Camp Nou.

Barca, meanwhile, have told De Jong that if he wants to stay, he must reduce his salary, although sources have told ESPN he is reluctant to do so at this stage. Sources confirmed to ESPN earlier this week that Barca sent a letter to De Jong's camp in July warning that the contract renewal he signed in 2020 under the previous board had alleged irregularities.

Sources close to the player said the contract is legal and claim the letter that Barca sent was intended to put pressure on De Jong to either accept a move away or agree a wage reduction.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Newcastle United could consider a move for Chelsea and United States winger Christian Pulisic, according to The Athletic. This comes with the Magpies also monitoring the situations of Blues duo Callum Hudson-Odoi and Conor Gallagher ahead of a possible loan.

- Chelsea are ready to sign Frenkie de Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if Barcelona allow the pair to leave, reports Sky Sports. The Blues are willing to match the £72m that Manchester United had offered Barcelona for De Jong's transfer. The Dutchman's agents have arrived in Barcelona earlier Wednesday amid continued uncertainty his future.

- Internazionale see Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo as a replacement for Milan Skriniar if the Slovakia international leaves, according to Foot Mercato. They could also look at Borussia Dortmund's Manuel Akanji, Atalanta's Merih Demiral and Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic.

- Manchester City are keen on signing Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro, reports Sky Sports, who add that City also have VfB Stuttgart's Borna Sosa on the list of players they are looking at. Fabrizio Romano adds that City are near a deal for Anderlecht's Sergio Gomez, who could be then loaned out to LaLiga side Girona.

- Everton are switching their attention to FC Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after being unable to bring Idrissa Gueye back from Paris Saint-Germain, reports The Daily Mail. Camara has also been followed by Leeds United and Newcastle in recent months but Salzburg have resisted any offers so far.

- Hector Bellerin is still working on a way to leave Arsenal for Real Betis after enjoying a positive loan spell with the Spanish side last term, reports AS. However, it could prove difficult for the move to be completed as Betis are already struggling to register players due to financial issues.