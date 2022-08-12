Julien Laurens discusses how close Manchester United is to acquiring Adrien Rabiot from Juventus and how the midfielder would fit in Old Trafford. (2:24)

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Rabiot, Man Utd near deal

Manchester United have reached a full agreement with Juventus for a transfer that would see Adrien Rabiot join them for €17 million, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Red Devils director John Murtough now has a meeting scheduled with the midfielder's mother and agent, Veronique Rabiot, in order to agree terms for the France international.

It is stated by Romano that the upcoming days will be key for the negotiations if Rabiot is to move to Old Trafford now that United are meeting his camp, which is set to happen on Friday.

Sources had previously told ESPN that United had interest in Rabiot, as well as in Bologna forward Marko Arnautovic.

But while talks over Arnautovic fell away quickly, it seems as though the Red Devils are now closer to bringing in Rabiot.

This comes at a time in which Erik ten Hag's midfield options -- especially Scott McTominay and Fred -- have come under intense criticism following United's 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion as they opened their Premier League campaign.

If Rabiot does join, he will become United's fourth signing after Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia.

Rabiot made 45 appearances for Juventus in all competitions last season with six of those coming off the bench, recording two assists.

09.57 BST: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has appeared to not rule out making another signing late in the transfer window.

With injuries to Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Klopp's options in midfield are depleted, although the club reaffirmed their faith in youngster Harvey Elliott by handing the 19-year-old a new contract on Thursday.

"I'm happy with the strength, size and quality of our squad," Klopp told a news conference. "But we have injuries."

"There are different solutions for them, one of them is the transfer market. But it only makes sense if you can bring in the right player."

09.33 BST: Paris Saint-Germain have banished Mauro Icardi from first team training, sources told ESPN's Julien Laurens, along with a collection of other players they are keen to move on.

Icardi is on the transfer list after manager Christophe Galtier decided to drop him from the first team squad. The striker, 29, is now training separately alongside Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye, Thilo Kehrer and Julian Draxler in a second group dubbed "The Loft." Icardi was omitted from the squad for PSG'S Ligue 1 opener against Clermont last weekend and decided to spend two days in Ibiza with his family.

The Argentina international has endured a difficult spell in Paris following his move from Inter Milan in 2019. He scored 12 in his first season at the club and then seven the following year. Icardi scored four last season and PSG have tried to drum up interest in the player this summer, but so far no club has come forward for a player who has a contract at PSG until 2024.

08.46 BST: Napoli and Villarreal are leading the way to bring in Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele, according to Foot Mercato, who add that both clubs favour a loan with an option to make the deal permanent.

The report also says that the midfielder has received some form of interest from Marseille, Real Betis, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan and Galatasaray -- although none of those clubs have taken any action yet.

08.00 BST: Marcus Rashford is not for sale this summer despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

Manchester United have issued a hand-off warning after it emerged Rashford's representatives met PSG chiefs in Paris last week to discuss a potential move.

Sources told ESPN's Julien Laurens on Thursday that the French side are looking to sign a forward before the close of the transfer window and have made Rashford one of their top targets. But United have no intention of entering negotiations or entertaining bids.

The 24-year-old has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford, plus the option of another season, meaning United can keep him at the club until 2024. Sources have told ESPN United are keen to agree a new contract with the England striker.

Rashford and his representatives, according to sources, have been aware of interest from PSG dating back to when Mauricio Pochettino took over as manager in January 2021. PSG have indicated they would be willing to hand Rashford a significant pay rise but there has been no contact with United over a potential fee. Sources have told ESPN the Ligue 1 champions value Rashford at around £60m while United's valuation is likely to be more than double at in excess of £120m.

Rashford has been central to Erik ten Hag's plans throughout the summer and started the 2-1 defeat to Brighton on the opening weekend of the season. Ten Hag is looking to bolster his forward line before the transfer deadline and is keen to land a versatile winger and a back-up striker.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes has reached a full agreement with Juventus ahead of a possible transfer, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Argentine is now waiting for the two clubs to come to an agreement on how much the Turin side will pay. As well as the aforementioned Rabiot, Juventus are looking to offload Arthur.

- Le Parisien suggest that Napoli have reached out to PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas, and that the Costa Rica international could be tempted to join them. The 35-year-old had not initially planned on leaving Parc des Princes despite his new backup status to Gianluigi Donnarumma, but Napoli's interest seems to have turned his head.

- PSG will move to sign RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan if they are unable to bring in Milan Skriniar from Internazionale, reports L'Equipe. The Slovakia international remains the Ligue 1 champions' priority, but they are studying Simakan in case a move does not materialise.

-- With Barcelona wanting to transfer Memphis Depay, La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Tottenham Hotspur have made enquiries about the Netherlands international. Juventus remain his most likely destination, though, as they are willing to put all of their efforts into the forward.

- Everton have made their move in an attempt to sign Southampton striker Che Adams, according to The Daily Mail, who add that the Scotland international is interested in heading to Goodison Park. However, the Toffees face competition from Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest.