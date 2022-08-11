Julien Laurens discusses how close Manchester United is to acquiring Adrien Rabiot from Juventus and how the midfielder would fit in Old Trafford. (2:24)

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Rabiot, Man Utd near deal

Manchester United have reached a full agreement with Juventus for a transfer that would see Adrien Rabiot join them for €17 million, as has been reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Red Devils director John Murtough now has a meeting scheduled with the midfielder's mother and agent, Veronique Rabiot, in order to agree terms for the France international.

It is stated by Romano that the upcoming days will be key for the negotiations if Rabiot is to move to Old Trafford now that United are meeting his camp, which is set to happen on Friday.

Sources had previously told ESPN that United had interest in Rabiot, as well as in Bologna forward Marko Arnautovic.

But while talks over Arnautovic fell away quickly, it seems as though the Red Devils are now closer to bringing in Rabiot.

This comes at a time in which Erik ten Hag's midfield options -- especially Scott McTominay and Fred -- have come under intense criticism following United's 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion as they opened their Premier League campaign.

If Rabiot does join, he will become United's fourth signing after Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia.

Rabiot made 45 appearances for Juventus in all competitions last season with six of those coming off the bench, recording two assists.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes has reached a full agreement with Juventus ahead of a possible transfer, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Argentine is now waiting for the two clubs to come to an agreement on how much the Turin side will pay. As well as the aforementioned Rabiot, Juventus are looking to offload Arthur.

- Le Parisien suggest that Napoli have reached out to PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas, and that the Costa Rica international could be tempted to join them. The 35-year-old had not initially planned on leaving Parc des Princes despite his new backup status to Gianluigi Donnarumma, but Napoli's interest seems to have turned his head.

- PSG will move to sign RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan if they are unable to bring in Milan Skriniar from Internazionale, reports L'Equipe. The Slovakia international remains the Ligue 1 champions' priority, but they are studying Simakan in case a move does not materialise.

-- With Barcelona wanting to transfer Memphis Depay, La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Tottenham Hotspur have made enquiries about the Netherlands international. Juventus remain his most likely destination, though, as they are willing to put all of their efforts into the forward.

- Everton have made their move in an attempt to sign Southampton striker Che Adams, according to The Daily Mail, who add that the Scotland international is interested in heading to Goodison Park. However, the Toffees face competition from Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest.