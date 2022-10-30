MADRID -- Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Girona in LaLiga as they dropped two points in the title race to stay ahead of Barcelona by a single point on Sunday.

Madrid took the lead in the second half as Vinicius Junior poked home a low cross from Federico Valverde, but Girona pegged back the LaLiga leaders via a penalty from Cristhian Stuani in the 80th minute as a VAR check ruled a foul when a set-piece hit Marco Asensio's arm. VAR then ruled out a late winner from Rodrygo.

1. Real Madrid slip-up leaves title race wide open

Madrid needed a reaction after their loss in midweek -- a 3-2 Champions League group stage defeat away at RB Leipzig -- brought an end to an impressively consistent 16-game unbeaten streak stretching back to the start of the season. That result didn't matter much, given that Madrid have already qualified for the round of 16, but a win here was absolutely necessary after Barcelona had kept the pressure on them with a late 1-0 win at Valencia a day earlier.

This was an awkward game against an enterprising Girona, but when Vinicius Jr. finally put Madrid ahead in the 70th minute with a close-range finish from Valverde's cross, it looked like their hard work had paid off. Instead, there was more frustration to come. Substitute Asensio could have made it 2-0 but was denied by goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, and then a VAR review saw Asensio judged to have handled inside the box and Stuani levelled from the penalty spot.

There was time for more drama -- Rodrygo had a goal ruled out for a borderline foul on Gazzaniga, and Toni Kroos was sent off for a second yellow card -- but the end result was a 1-1 draw that leaves Madrid just a point ahead of Barca at the top of the table. There will be no margin for error in the two league games that Madrid have left to play against Rayo Vallecano and Cadiz before the World Cup break.

2. Eduardo Camavinga shows he's not just an impact sub

Eduardo Camavinga, right, shows his frustration with the result. Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

There's been talk lately that Camavinga might be becoming something of a disappointment at Real Madrid. He's impressed when introduced late in matches -- when manager Carlo Ancelotti says his physical qualities are best deployed, taking advantage of spaces as the game opens up -- but has struggled to influence games from the starting XI, when his erratic positioning can leave the defence exposed. There have also been unfavourable comparisons with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni, who has looked instantly at home since joining in the summer, a year after Camavinga's arrival.

Here though, Camavinga was outstanding from the start. Playing alongside Kroos in a double pivot, with Luka Modric just ahead of them, he was involved at both ends of the pitch early on: shooting wide from the edge of the box before minutes later tracking back to snuff out a dangerous Girona attack. It was somewhat surprising to see Ancelotti withdraw him after an hour, introducing Asensio as Madrid chased the win. Perhaps hierarchy dictates that Kroos and Modric must stay on the pitch and if a midfielder must be sacrificed, that leaves Camavinga as the only alternative. In any case, Camavinga did enough here to suggest he deserves more opportunities from the start.

3. Girona rewarded for a positive approach

It's not often you see an away team -- especially a newly promoted team looking over their shoulders at relegation -- come to the Bernabeu and look to take the game to Real Madrid, rather than sitting deep and hoping for the best. But that's exactly what Girona did, and they were rewarded with a valuable point in their bid to stay in LaLiga.

Coach Michel has the Catalan side playing attractive, dynamic football. They were often under pressure but even so had one or two presentable chances to take the lead before Vinicius' goal, and even then they didn't fold.

Some help from VAR was needed -- Madrid's players felt Asensio was unlucky to concede the penalty for handball, and that Rodrygo's late goal should have stood -- and there was some timewasting throughout, especially from keeper Gazzaniga, but Girona won't mind at all. They held their own against the Spanish and European champions and came away with a point.

Player ratings

Real Madrid: Courtois 6; Carvajal 7, Rudiger 7, Alaba 6, Mendy 6; Kroos 5, Camavinga 7, Modric 6; Valverde 7, Vinicius Junior 7, Rodrygo 7.

Subs: Asensio 7, Diaz 6, Militao 6.

Girona: Gazzaniga 7; Martinez 7, Bueno 6, Lopez 6, Gutierrez 6; Couto 6, Herrera 7, Romeu 7, Garcia 6, Fernandez 7; Castellanos 6.

Subs: Riquelme 6, Hernandez 6, Reinier Jesus 6, Stuani 7, Villa 6.

Best and worst performers

BEST: Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid

Even when he's not having his best game, as was the case today, he's still the player most likely to make a difference and end up on the scoresheet.

WORST: Toni Kroos, Real Madrid

Was a little lucky that Camavinga was subbed off after an hour, rather than him. He was then sent off for the first time in his career.

Highlights and notable moments

Rodrygo almost gave Real Madrid the lead, but hit the post.

Vinicius Jr. then made it 1-0 in the second half.

But Stuani's penalty levelled things up.

After the match: What the managers, players said

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal: "[The referee] thought it was a handball and a penalty, and that's all. We have to keep going... There's nothing else to say, it was given. We didn't win. We have to correct today's mistakes and keep going. We couldn't get the win, but overall we're still at the top, any team would want to be where we are... We did enough to win, we had some chances. Their goalkeeper made a great save from Marco [Asensio] ... [For Rodrygo's goal] the goalkeeper said he had the ball between his hands and the ground, so it was a foul."

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on the penalty call: "It isn't a penalty. I've spoken to Asensio. The position of his left hand is strange, but he doesn't touch it with his left hand. I think they invented it. But we can't do anything, I can say it, nothing else."

Ancelotti on the disallowed goal: "It's true that when the goalkeeper touches the ball, if Rodrygo touches it then, it's a foul. Then Gazzaniga tried to bring the ball towards him, and that's when Rodrygo touches it. It could be, I won't dispute that. But the penalty, yes."

Key stats (provided by ESPN Stats & Information)

Real Madrid have lost 13 league matches out of the previous 107 where they have entered half-time tied at 0-0 since 2010 (58-13-36 W-L-D).

Vinicius Jr. broke a tie for most goal contributions for the team in LaLiga play with 9 (Valverde and Rodrygo, 8.)

Up next

Real Madrid: There's precious little time for Ancelotti & Co. to relax after Sunday, with their final Champions League group game at home to Celtic (Nov. 2), followed by a trip to Rayo Vallecano (Nov. 7) and a home date with Cadiz (Nov. 10) on the docket beyond that. You'd expect them to win all three games and be able to rotate their squad a little, but time will tell.

Girona: They're in a relegation battle whether they'd like to admit it or not, and have two huge LaLiga games before the World Cup break, hosting Athletic Club (Nov. 4) and visiting bottom club Elche (Nov. 8). Their final game before the break is a Copa del Rey trip to third-tier Quintanar Rey (Nov. 13) in a bid to get a cup run going.