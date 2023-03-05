Barcelona hang on to beat Valencia with 10 men and stay on course for LaLiga title

BARCELONA, Spain -- Raphinha struck the only goal of the game as 10-man Barcelona returned to winning ways in LaLiga by beating Valencia 1-0 at Camp Nou.

The former Leeds United forward headed home in the first half as Barca moved 10 points clear of Real Madrid, who travel to Real Betis later on Sunday.

- LaLiga: Standings | Schedule | Statistics

Ferran Torres missed a penalty to double Barca's lead and Xavi Hernandez's side were forced to see the game out a player down after Ronald Araujo was sent off for a last-man challenge.

Rapid reaction

1. Patched-up Barcelona back on track in LaLiga

Barca have responded well to last week's surprise defeat to Almeria, beating Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey on Thursday and then beating Valencia on Sunday to get their title charge back on track.

Neither performance has been spectacular, but Barca will point to mitigating circumstances. They remain without the injured trio of Robert Lewandowski, Pedri and Ousmane Dembele, while Gavi also sat out Valencia's visit through suspension. They then lost Araujo for the final half-hour of the encounter, but still managed to get across the line.

Raphinha celebrates scoring what proved to be the winning goal for Barcelona. JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images

The hosts did start well and deservedly led when Raphinha flicked home a brilliant Sergio Busquets pass. Valencia came into the game at the end of the first half, though Barca improved after the break, albeit without reward.

Ferran missed from the spot, hitting the post after Hugo Guillamon had handled the ball, with Ansu Fati then striking the other post from open play moments later. The game swung with Araujo's dismissal moments later, though Valencia could not find a way through.

They were aggrieved not to be given a penalty for a Franck Kessie challenge on Fran Perez, but only have themselves to blame for only mustering one shot on target.

2. Barca's defence is sustaining their title challenge

Despite beating Real Madrid on Thursday, Xavi has fielded criticism for losing the possession battle at the Santiago Bernabeu and being forced to defend. However, the truth is that it is Barca's defence, not their star-studded attack, that is underpinning their push for the league title.

- Stream a replay of Barcelona vs. Valencia on ESPN+ (U.S.)

Sunday saw goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen's 18th clean sheet in 24 LaLiga games. They have conceded just eight times in the league. What's more, only one of those goals has been conceded at Camp Nou -- and that was a penalty against Espanyol. They have not conceded from open play at home this season in the top flight.

That run of resolute defending was put to the test in the final half an hour against Valencia, but even without Araujo, who has been one of their standout performers this season, they limited Valencia to very few clear-cut chances. The result is three more valuable points as they chase a first league title since 2019.