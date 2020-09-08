Cristiano Ronaldo scores both of his goals in style as Portugal beat Sweden. Watch Nations League on ESPN+. (1:30)

By virtue of his two goals in Portugal's 2-0 UEFA Nations League win against Sweden on Tuesday, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has become only the second player in the history of men's football to score 100 senior goals for his country.

With his 101st international strike in 165 caps, the Juventus forward is now just eight behind the all-time record of 109, set by Iran's Ali Daei in 2006.

It goes without saying that there are a lot to choose from (and an inordinate amount of headers and penalties), but we've trawled through Ronaldo's portfolio and managed to whittled it down to his five best.

Portugal's sixth goal in their 7-0 rout of North Korea at the 2010 World Cup saw Ronaldo capitalise on an awkward ricochet, carry the ball past the goalkeeper on the back of his neck and roll a nonchalant finish into the net.

A wonderful trivela assist from the outside of Ricardo Quaresma's boot matched only by the agile diving header finish applied to it by Ronaldo at the far post.

The first of two goals scored in a 3-3 draw against Hungary in the Euro 2016 group stage and a delightfully deft back-heel flick volley that left Gabor Kiraly (and his tracksuit bottoms) flapping in the wind.

Ronaldo's opening goal in Portugal's 5-1 World Cup qualifying drubbing of the Faroes in 2017 saw him find the net with a textbook scissor volley at the far post. He went on to score a hat trick, surpassing Pele's total of 77 international goals in the process.

The 84th goal of Ronaldo's international haul came in the 88th minute of Portugal's group game against Iberian rivals Spain at the 2018 World Cup -- the day he became only the fourth man in history to score at four different finals.

Trailing 3-2 with time wicking away, Ronaldo buried a free kick into the top corner to complete his hat trick and level things up in dramatic fashion.