This article was first published in May 2020 and has been updated.

In true trademark fashion, Arjen Robben has cut back inside on his retirement plans to sign for one more tour of duty with boyhood club FC Groningen.

The 36-year-old Dutch winger called time on his playing days when his contract with Bayern Munich expired last July, but the decision was officially reversed over the weekend.

Robben has signed a one-year deal with Groningen partly to assist in their hour of need and partly to realise his long-held "dream" of returning to a club he first joined as 12-year-old.

"It is my dream to wear the Groningen shirt again," he said. "I don't know yet whether this will work. What I do know is that it will not depend on my commitment and motivation. The club can use any help during this period to get through the corona crisis."

Robben was linked with a surprise move to Brazilian side Botafogo last month but negotiations between the two camps failed to make it beyond the preliminary stage.

Indeed, after 18 years away, it would appear the lure of returning to the Euroborg stadium and pulling on the Groningen shirt one last time proved far too strong.

As inspiration, or perhaps in caution, here's a timely nod to those ageing players who bowed out gracefully but just couldn't leave football alone.

Paul Scholes

Scholes first retired at the end of the 2010-11 season, bringing a close to nearly 20 years of loyal, esteemed and highly successful service at Manchester United and moving straight on to the coaching staff.

However, just six months later, an injury blitz saw Sir Alex Ferguson forced to convince Scholes to return to the fray in January -- which he did, and rather successfully at that, as United went on to win the Premier League title.

Indeed, what was supposed to be a short-term fix soon led to a one-year contract extension that ultimately saw Scholes make another 33 appearances and score another five goals for United before retiring for a second time in May 2013, having helped United claim one final title before Ferguson retired.

Johan Cruyff

The Dutch maestro originally quit football in 1978 after leaving Barcelona but was soon forced back to work after losing a small fortune in an investment scam.

Cruyff joined NASL side Los Angeles Aztecs on a lucrative contract to recoup some of the millions he'd lost in a Spanish pig-farming con.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Landon Donovan