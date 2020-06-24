Arsenal handing David Luiz new contract leads to 'Banter FC' trending on Twitter

Arsenal informed their fans on Wednesday with news of not one, not two, but four players agreeing to extend their stay at the club.
The Gunners announced that a quartet of new contracts had been arranged and squared away for David Luiz, Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari and Dani Ceballos.
Once again, Luiz seized centre-stage as fans struggled to fathom how the centre-back had managed to earn himself a contract extension and a pay rise in the wake of his utterly catastrophic performance against Manchester City last week.
The Brazilian was subbed on, made crucial errors, conceded a penalty and got sent off, all within the space of just 25 maddening minutes in the middle of an embarrassing 3-0 defeat.
Still, as well-placed reports of Arsenal's wave of imminent re-ups began circulating on Tuesday, many onlookers were left perplexed at the logic.
Indeed, some assumed it was all a misunderstanding, and that some questionable grammar was to blame for the confusion.
Oh! They got this all screwed up. https://t.co/wMitedxc6P pic.twitter.com/H48k5Tm1wu— Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) June 23, 2020
Alas, the speculation proved to be well-placed, with Arsenal formally announcing new contracts for Luiz, Cedric, Mari and Ceballos on Wednesday morning.
✍️ One-year deal for @DavidLuiz_4— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 24, 2020
✍️ Long-term deal for @PabloMV5
✍️ Long-term deal for @OficialCedric
✍️ Loan extension for @DaniCeballos46
More info on the new deals 👇
It wasn't long before the official tweet was being bombarded with reaction ranging from mere bemusement to outright rage.
* open Twitter *— Steph (@stephpgold) June 24, 2020
Arsenal fans in complete meltdown
* closes twitter *
My day is ruined and I woke up no more than 30 minutes ago.— William (fan account) (@OzilThings) June 24, 2020
These deals are terrible. A great lesson as to how to use limited funds in an inefficient manner. pic.twitter.com/iBzUjmCeae— Pain In The Arsenal (at 🏡) (@PainInThArsenal) June 24, 2020
Some were simply unable to look on the bright side.
Championship here we come ❤💉 pic.twitter.com/1Xm8MJIOCO— Waldo 🎭 (@AtleticoLondon) June 24, 2020
Indeed, the ensuing fallout that raged among stunned Gooners was likened to an Infinity War.
David Luiz signs extension.— Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) June 24, 2020
Arsenal Twitter: pic.twitter.com/SxpDo5G0d5
Perhaps the most damning reaction came not from one social media user, but from so many of them in the UK that it prompted Twitter's algorithm to deliver the coup de grace.
Banter FC started trending on Twitter shortly after news broke about David Luiz signing a new Arsenal contract 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ltxdiUuOut— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 24, 2020
There was also general bewilderment as to why the Gunners had been so keen to throw four more years at Cedric, given that the Portugal right-back hasn't played once since arriving at the Emirates (initially on loan) in January.
Cedric Soares is 29 in a month or two, is injured, and hasn't played for Arsenal since signing on loan.— Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) June 24, 2020
Signs 4 year deal.
?!
A four year deal for Cedric Soares?— Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) June 23, 2020
Four years, Arteta? pic.twitter.com/1uXVqY8TUJ
Arsenal gave Cedric Soares a 4-year deal? 4 FREAKING YEARS??? Even Southampton wouldn't have given him that. What are they smoking at the Emirates?— Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) June 23, 2020
The news that 29-year-old Soares had been signed also ushered in a timely reprisal of one of Arsenal Twitter's classic intellectual debates.
"Arsenal have completed the signing of Cedric Soares, who turns 29 on August 31" pic.twitter.com/ZDb3AzG7EJ— James Benge (@jamesbenge) June 24, 2020
For the most part the promising Spain duo of Ceballos, on loan from Real Madrid, and Mari escaped the mass tongue-lashing, although they will forever be associated with a slew of deals used to question the Arsenal board's decision-making faculties.
Just a total meltdown sparked by four current squad players having their terms updated to cover their immediate futures.
Oh Arsenal, never change.