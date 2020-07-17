Campeones! Real Madrid celebrate La Liga title success in style

Julien Laurens says Zinedine Zidane got the best of out of his defence on their way to the La Liga title. (2:33)

Laurens: This is Real Madrid's best defense in 30 years (2:33)

Real Madrid sealed their 34th La Liga title on Thursday night as a 2-1 win over Villarreal made their lead at the summit mathematically unassailable with one game left to play.

Going into the match, a single point was all that was required for Los Blancos to dethrone Barcelona, but two goals from Karim Benzema made doubly sure that the trophy would be returning to the Bernabeu for the first time in three years.

As you might imagine, the celebrations on the pitch at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium -- the second team's ground, where Real are playing while the Bernabeu is renovated -- were triumphant as club captain Sergio Ramos led the cheers.

3️⃣4️⃣ Ligas.

La leyenda del @realmadrid la escribimos entre todos



3️⃣4️⃣ LaLiga titles.

The legend of @realmadriden is written by us all.#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/aQ6uGuRflX — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 16, 2020

Belgian pair Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois were similarly effusive as they revelled in the moment.

It wasn't easy. But we made it as a team. 🏆 This title is the ultimate reward for our determination. For not giving up. For working hard. For you, who kept believing in us. Thank you! 🙏🏻 #HalaMadrid #LaLiga #RealMadrid #RMLiga pic.twitter.com/IlqfqGZB8h — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) July 16, 2020

However, it was noticed that one particular member of the squad didn't seem quite as elated as everybody else.

Gareth Bale couldn't be happier for Zidane 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/8G7AHdaDwJ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 16, 2020

Indeed, Gareth Bale (who hasn't featured in any of Real's last five games) had the distinct look of a man who had never met the rest of his teammates before and was wondering what all the fuss was about.

To put it in some perspective, even Real's eternal foes Barca managed to congratulate Zinedine Zidane's charges on their success -- though quite possibly through gritted teeth.

Congratulations to Real Madrid on winning the 2019/20 La Liga title — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 16, 2020

Speaking of Zidane, the title only furthers his remarkable achievements as Real coach.

The 2019-20 La Liga title represents the 11th piece of silverware the French coach has won in just 209 games in charge of the club -- that's an average of a trophy won every 19 games or so.

Tonight was Zinedine Zidane's 209th game in charge of Real Madrid. 11 trophies. A trophy every 19 matches! 2 league titles and 3 Champions League titles in 3 full seasons. What. A. Record. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) July 16, 2020

Whichever way you slice it, three Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles in three full seasons at the helm is a truly formidable track record.

However, the finest and most relatable moment of the night came from midfielder Toni Kroos, who toasted the championship with a victory meal fit for a king.

Fair enough. He's earned every single calorie.