As De Gea has a howler, ex-Man United keeper Lindegaard scores a header

While David De Gea succumbed to yet another gaffe, Manchester United fans may find a small crumb of comfort in the fact that at least one of their former goalkeepers enjoyed a much better weekend.

De Gea was at fault against Chelsea as Mason Mount's speculative shot whistled through his timid grasp and into the back of net as United fell to a 3-1 FA Cup semifinal defeat at Wembley (stream the replay on ESPN+ in the U.S.).

Meanwhile Anders Lindegaard, who made 29 appearances for United as their reserve keeper between 2011 and 2015, was busy wreaking havoc at the other end of the pitch over in the Swedish top flight on Sunday.

With his side trailing 2-1 against Falkenberg, the 36-year-old Dane emerged the unlikely hero when he rescued a point in the 90th minute by applying a decisive headed finish to a late corner.

KLASSAVSLUT av Helsingborgs målvakt Lindegaard till 2-2! pic.twitter.com/7vv8HnBc6d — Dplay Sport 🇸🇪 (@Dplay_Sport) July 19, 2020

The dramatic result saw Helsingborgs move away from the bottom of the Allsvenskan table, leapfrogging Falkenberg in the process.

Perhaps more importantly, Lindegaard has now sealed his membership of the grand and illustrious goal-scoring goalies club.

Mourinho teases Toure for his post-playing physique

Jose Mourinho was keen to poke fun at Kolo Toure's stomach in front of Brendan Rodgers before kick-off 😂 pic.twitter.com/jvLtpXclIH — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) July 19, 2020

Jose Mourinho was all smiles as Tottenham Hotspur welcomed Leicester City to their stadium on Sunday, positioning himself at the mouth of the tunnel to greet the opposition staff upon their arrival.

The Spurs manager made a point of welcoming Foxes coach Kolo Toure, even joking that he'd put on a little weight since they'd last spoken, much to the amusement of the defender's former teammate at Arsenal, Cesc Fabregas.

José telling Kolo Toure he's got a bit fat. Amazing 😂 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) July 19, 2020

Mourinho then pointed out Toure's physique to manager Brendan Rodgers as if to suggest the former Ivory Coast defender could do with stepping up his participation in the team's fitness drills.

Spurs went on to drub Leicester 3-0 and lift Mourinho's side into sixth place, the highest league position they will be able to attain this season.

Dortmund announce Bellingham transfer by singing 'Hey Jude'

How do you make your new 17-year-old arrival from England feel at home in Germany? Well, if the teenager in question is Jude Bellingham, you could always serenade him with a few stuttering chords from the intro to The Beatles' "Hey Jude." And, if you're Borussia Dortmund, you could also get Julian Brandt to strum them out.

It wasn't quite up to Slaven Bilic's quality, nor did it match Gary Neville's cameo with The Charlatans or come close to Alexis Sanchez and his piano recital, but Brandt at least had a go in the teasing clip Dortmund posted on social media.

And then how about getting the entire Dortmund squad to sing The Beatles' smash hit? Well, job done. As they greet Bellingham, who makes his £20m switch from Birmingham City, they channelled their inner-Fab Four to slightly sheepishly sing a rather delightful welcome to their next wonderkid.

We're huge fans of Manuel Akanji's little solo, and Bellingham is pitch perfect with his "hey" at the end of the video. Wonderful awkwardness and slightly nervous glances -- more of this please!

Leeds troll Derby over 'spygate' after winning promotion

After 16 years away, Leeds United sealed their long-overdue promotion back to the Premier League as results elsewhere went in their favour. West Brom's defeat against Huddersfield on Friday evening secured automatic promotion for Leeds before Brentford failure to beat Stoke the following day handed Marcelo Bielsa's side the title.

It was then perhaps fitting that Leeds returned to action as champions against Derby County, the very club they found themselves embroiled in a "spygate" scandal with last season. As you may recall, Bielsa caused controversy in 2018-19 by sending a member of his staff to secretly observe a Derby training session. Leeds made light of the row on Twitter as they announced their arrival at Pride Park.

However, there didn't appear to be any lingering hostility as the Rams proved gracious hosts, laying on a guard of honour for their triumphant visitors. There was even a bottle of expensive champagne delivered courtesy of Derby chairman Mel Morris.

Lovely stuff, and no hard feelings -- even after being dismantled 3-1 on their own turf. Very magnanimous.

Brazilian team return to training to find boots stolen

A football club in northeastern Brazil had to abandon their long-awaited return to training on Sunday after officials opened the stadium to find most of their boots had been stolen. A total of 21 pairs, worth 7,000 reais ($1,300.10), went missing from ASA, the Alagoas state-based club reported.

"Training was suspended because the team isn't able to get back to work due to this embarrassing situation," the director of football Emanuel Cerquera told the club's website. "ASA has financial problems... and then something like this happens. I ask for the perpetrator of this crime to have some sympathy with ASA's situation."

ASA are one of the top clubs in the Alagoas league, having won the state title six times since 2000. The club were expecting to restart training after a long-hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Several state championships resumed this week in Brazil but the Alagoas state league, one of the minor competitions, has yet to set a date for action to resume.

ESPN senior writer Tom Hamilton and Reuters contributed to this report