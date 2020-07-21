Finally! 'Liverpool' engraved on Premier League trophy ahead of title presentation

Steve Nicol says both he and Liverpool won't lose any sleep over not surpassing Man City's PL points record. (0:49)

It's been a long, long time coming but Liverpool finally have their name etched on the Premier League trophy, which they will get to hold aloft at Anfield this week.

The presentation is scheduled to take place after the conclusion of Thursday's game against Chelsea, where Reds captain Jordan Henderson will do the honours.

Ahead of that presentation, footage has been released of Liverpool's name being engraved on the base of the trophy to whet the appetite.

It's just one more moment to savour for the club's fans, who have waited 30 years to see the club's haul of English league championships increase to 19.

Liverpool have also converted a section of the Kop into a temporary stage where the squad and staff will be presented with their winner's medals.

Sir Kenny Dalglish will be on hand to deliver the trophy. The ensuing celebrations are also set to include a light and pyrotechnic display, which was being rigorously tested earlier this week.

Unfortunately, fans will not be allowed to attend but the Premier League have granted special dispensation to allow player's families of the squad to watch the presentation from inside the stadium. Club captain Henderson said he was "gutted" at not being able to celebrate the club's historic title with the fans.

"I promise you: we will feel you with us when we lift that trophy, even though you're not at Anfield in person," Henderson wrote in his programme notes for the Chelsea game.

"We are lifting it for you - you've driven us to achieve this dream. But this club's values are about taking care of each other and that means supporting us from home and in safe environments.

"The best things are achieved together. This is a collective achievement and one we should all cherish and enjoy. Thank you all for everything."

Inter swap stripes for squares on new away kit

👕 | AWAY KIT



Once again Inter and Milano meet at the crossroads. A new path is beginning.#MadeOfMilano #AwayKit pic.twitter.com/VJYbnDQUZH — Inter (@Inter_en) July 20, 2020

Inter Milan have unveiled their new away kit for the 2020-21 season and we think the politest way to describe it is "eye-catching."

The shirt features a bold criss-cross design with a "Nerazzurri grid graphic" of blue and black lines covering the front and back.

According to the club, the innovative grid design is supposed to represent the Milanese architectural post-modernist movement of the 1980s, as well as the people of the city who are constantly looking to the future.

Something tells us that Inter's new strip is likely to split opinion right down the middle.

PSG release new kits to mark 50th anniversary

Paris Saint-Germain have also revealed their new kits for next season by releasing a pair of uniforms to mark the club's 50th anniversary year.

Both the home and away strips are familiar in design, deliberately giving prominence to the Ligue 1 side's famous "Hechter stripe" -- named after the former club president and fashion designer who first imagined their now iconic red band.

Daniel Hechter first added that trademark aspect to PSG's kit in 1973, three years after the formation of the club, and it has been sat proudly ever since.

Both new 2020-21 kits feature the stripe as well as designs based heavily on the simple, classic kits worn by PSG during their formative years in the 1970s.

Kane hits target with gender reveal

Harry Kane is enjoying a return to goal-scoring form and was on target once again this week when the Tottenham Hotspur striker staged an elaborate gender reveal stunt.

Accompanied by his family, Kane fired a shot into a giant football hanging in the goalmouth, which duly burst in a blue cloud to reveal that he and wife Katie are expecting a boy.

With four goals in his last two games, the Spurs forward was never likely to miss from that kind of distance.

Let's hope the Kanes don't suffer the a same fate as Wolves striker Raul Jimenez and his partner, Daniela Basso, who gleefully announced in March that they were expecting a boy only to discover two months after that it is in fact a little girl who is due later this year.

Saints channel Super Mario to celebrate record

AWAY DAYS 2019/20: New high score 😇 pic.twitter.com/o6uYEzb4qd — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 20, 2020

Southampton have celebrated their phenomenal away form with a brilliantly nostalgic video that borrows heavily from Nintendo's classic "Super Mario Bros." video games.

The Saints set a new single-season club record when they mustered their ninth away win of 2020-21 against Bournemouth at the weekend.

We never thought we'd see coach Ralph Hassenhutl re-imagined as a coin-collecting Italian plumber in pixel form but hey, it's been a strange year.

On that note, it's also rather fitting that 2020 is rendered as a subterranean "hell" level.