Arsenal have released their new home kit for the 2020-21 season which pays homage to the Art Deco style which formed part of the club's identity some 80 years ago.

The Toe Poke Daily is here every day to bring you all the weirdest stories, quirkiest viral content and top trolling that the internet has to offer, all in one place.

Jump to: Mexico's newest club announces funeral service as major sponsors

The Gunners will debut the new kit when Watford visit the Emirates on July 26 and then roll it out again when they face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Aug. 1 (stream LIVE on ESPN+ at 12:30 p.m. ET in the U.S.).

The new strip is directly inspired by the geometric crest sported by the Gunners between 1936 and 1949 -- a red hexagon surrounding a chevron-shaped letter "A."

The angular graphic on the new shirt is a direct nod to that vintage badge, with further design pointers taken from the famous floor tiling motif found inside the old "marble halls" of the East Stand building at Highbury.

There is another reference to Arsenal crests of yore found at the base of the neck, nestled between the shoulder blades on the rear of the shirt where the Gunner's famous cannon sits primed.

The club sent teammates and pals Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette up to the roof of the Emirates to model their latest wares.

David Luiz was also sent up into the rafters, who looked as relaxed while messing about 140 feet above the ground as he does with the ball at his feet in the Arsenal defence -- i.e. too relaxed.

Meanwhile Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe and Matteo Guendouzi were more than happy to settle for spots back on terra firma.

Arsenal will be hoping to usher in their new Art Deco era with the lifting the FA Cup for a record-extending 14th time.

Fresh look, making moves ✊



The new home kit from adidas x The Arsenal



Exclusively available in-store and online now 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 23, 2020

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- What did you miss? The latest from Europe's top leagues

Mexico's newest club announces funeral service as major sponsors

¡#IUUUUU QUE SE ESCUCHE EN TODO MAZATLÁN! 🎶



Porque es un orgullo ser de Mazatlán, ¿Verdad, @ElRecodoOficial? ⚓😎 pic.twitter.com/KLdkmLWeVk — Mazatlán F. C. (@MazatlanFC) July 19, 2020

Liga MX newcomers Mazatlan FC aren't going down the usual sponsorship route. Instead, the Sinaloa-based club announced that legendary Mexican pop group Banda El Recodo will inaugurate their stadium and funeral service Aeternus Funerales will be backing the team in their debut season.

Banda El Recodo is set to give a concert on Thursday to open the club's new stadium, which will be known as "El Kraken."

Unsurprisingly, it's the first time a funeral service has sponsored a Mexican team, but Aeternus -- which is based in the Pacific Coast town of Mazatlan -- is looking to go beyond the usual sponsorship package and is stressing the importance of "living in peace."

A statement reads: "This commercial alliance will look through different efforts to contribute to elevate the conscience of all our community about the importance of 'living in peace' to forge a better society and using sport and specifically football as a source of inspiration among youngsters building a better future for all."

But while the group will promote a healthy lifestyle, it is also encouraging people to "create the habit of pre-empting the inevitable."

Mazatlan FC was only officially announced as a Liga MX club on June 2, after the owners moved the franchise from Morelia. The club will debut in the league on Monday against Puebla (in a match that was scheduled for Friday but was postponed pending COVID-19 test results), but has certainly made an impact so far, calling out journalists and pundits and not being afraid to upset people.

As their Twitter bio explains: "Founded in 2020, during a pandemic, in the middle of crisis, we were born to overcome, just like our people."

Part of the club's "About" section on Facebook reads: "Send your [messages] to the inbox, at some point we might even reply to you, but we might not."

Mazatlan FC promises to bring something different to Mexican football, although it remains to be seen just whether it'll be for achievements on the field.