Champions Juventus are shut out away from home by Giovanni Simeone and Cagliari.

Cristiano Ronaldo has helped Juventus unveil their new kit for 2020-21 which heralds a grand return for one of the club's most enduring hallmarks.

Jump to: Spurs go green as new home and away kit released | Salah's smile looks even bigger under new hairdo

The Old Lady will once again be playing in their iconic black-and-white stripes after abandoning them last year in favour of a controversial half-and-half design (although manufacturers Adidas prefer to describe it as "celebrated" in their press release for the new kit).

Inspired by modern art, the new shirt is intended to have a fresh, contemporary take on Juve's famous stripes while still being respectful of the club's vaunted traditions.

The result is the black bands being given a "brush stroke" aesthetic to update the pattern which is, according to Adidas, "synonymous with the club's core identity."

The trim is also flecked with gleaming gold which is only fitting for Ronaldo and the rest of the reigning champions.

Ronaldo will be hoping it is third time lucky in the new kit for his hopes of becoming Serie A's top scorer in a season. After Juve lost 2-0 at Cagliari on Wednesday the Portugal star remains on 31 league goals for the season while his main rival to be Capocannoniere, Lazio's Ciro Immobile, scored in a 2-0 win over over Brescia to take his 2019-20 total up to 35.

Ronaldo's teammate Paulo Dybala, who on Thursday announced he has become the 159th player or coach to donate 1% of their wage to the Common Goal charity initiative, also looked resplendent as the jersey was unveiled.

Juve will proudly debut their new home shirt on Aug. 1 when AS Roma visit Turin on the final weekend of the Serie A season.

Spurs go green as new home and away kit released

Tottenham Hotspur have kicked off the day with a bumper product launch as both the new home and away strips for 2020-21 were presented to the world in one fell swoop.

The home kit is familiar fare with Spurs' traditional white shirt furnished with large blocks of navy blue on the sleeves and a yellow pinstripe trim -- very similar to the fairly bland 2016-17 design.

The home shirt does have an "enhanced knit pattern" woven into the fabric which was created by going over the club's old jerseys to produce an amalgam of their various graphics.

Elsewhere, the away kit has raised a eyebrows as Spurs have gone green. We're told the "adventurous" green kit also has subtle flashes of neon yellow and lava glow to help usher in a dazzling change of palette ahead of the new season.

Harry Kane & Co. did wear a green third alternate strip in 2018-19, a "neptune green" affair that was most famously worn when Lucas Moura scored a hat trick in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal at Ajax to send the Londoners into the final.

However, this is the first time they will be wearing green as the default kit whenever they don't wear their home colours.

Salah's smile looks even bigger under new hairdo

Mohamed Salah has celebrated becoming a Premier League winner with a drastic overhaul of his trademark look.

Indeed, the title-winning Liverpool forward shocked fans to the core by posting a photo of his new haircut on social media, revealing that his once bountiful, bouncing tresses have now been tamed.

Salah also posted a snippet of video to his Instagram stories, running a comb through his new high-top, curly fade with a huge smile across his face.

He obviously loves it and if the positive comments on his posts are anything to go by, Reds fans around the world also seem to approve too.