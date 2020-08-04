Man United's 2020-21 home kit design inspired by club's 'Red Devil' crest

Mark Ogden will be "very surprised" if Man United and Dortmund come to terms for Jadon Sancho by next week. (1:44)

Manchester United have unveiled their new kit for next season, which is inspired by their iconic "Red Devil" crest that was adopted in 1973.

Manufacturers Adidas say that, in keeping with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's mission to place club identity at the heart of his rejuvenated team, the new shirt is infused with "Manchester United DNA" -- though thankfully we're speaking conceptually rather than literally.

With the likes of Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay -- who both feature in the launch campaign -- providing the homegrown talent, the aim is to encapsulate the ethos Solskjaer has strived to rekindle at United. Indeed, Adidas have done so by plucking coloured threads from the badge to create the pattern on the jersey.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

🔍 The devil is in the detail.



🔴 Presenting our new 2020/21 home shirt by @adidasfootball.#MUFC x #ReadyForSport — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 4, 2020

"We pretty quickly landed on the crest as it is the representation of the heart and passion of the club; it is symbolic and iconic across the world," Inigo Turner, design director at Adidas, said.

"It is significant as the first component added to each design, and one that makes up the threads of the shirt design for the 2020-21 season."

The marl effect graphic used on the shirt also features United's club name woven throughout the design. However, through use of some crafty modern dying techniques, some of the more subtle nuances of the print are only visible to the wearer.

Two of last summer's big signings, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, are also modelling the new uniform alongside women's team stars Katie Zelem and Jess Sigsworth.

Paul Pogba also has his name featured in the launch, albeit via his name on the back of a shirt, which is obviously a clear signal the club are confident the France international midfielder will be eschewing all potential suitors in favour of sticking around next season.

The kit will be seen on the pitch for the very first time this week (Aug. 5) as United restart their Europa League campaign at Old Trafford with a round-of-16 second leg against LASK, some five months after they won the first leg 5-0 in Austria.