Matt Doherty completed a £15 million move from Wolves to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday morning, but his past social media game raised eyebrows in recent days as the deal was being negotiated.

That will be because Doherty has never hidden his admiration for Arsenal, Spurs' arch rivals, on his Twitter account.

Messages like "I love Arsenal forever and ever and ever," and "Arsenal are going to run riot tonight #Gunners" caused a bit of a stir. That led Arsenal fans to start searching the Republic of Ireland defender's Twitter for more evidence.

"Man I love Arsenal" and "This is why I love Arsenal making the impossible look easy" were soon found.

The tweets, and there were plenty more, date back to 2012 and 2013 when the player was just learning the game, and loaned out to Hibernian and Bury. Little did he know what would be happening in August 2020.

Tottenham came up with a brilliant way to silence the Arsenal fans who were taunting them and Doherty. They owned it by tweeting out a video of Doherty going through and deleting the tweets.

Nailed it.

Evra turns out for Brentham FC

It's two years since Patrice Evra hung up his boots following a short spell with West Ham United, and on Saturday fans at a small club in west London got quite the shock when the former Manchester United, AS Monaco and Juventus star walked out onto the pitch.

Patrice Evra played for Step 7 Brentham FC yesterday!



The Middlesex County League side were beaten 3-2 by North Greenford Unitedpic.twitter.com/uyv1u1bOIH — Ollie Bayliss (@Ollie_Bayliss) August 30, 2020

Evra, now 39, pulled on the maroon of Middlesex County League side Brentham FC as they played North Greenford United in a preseason friendly.

But don't expect this to be any attempt to return to football full-time. The left-back needed to build his fitness up ahead of Soccer Aid charity match at Old Trafford next Sunday.

He's still got the skills, though.