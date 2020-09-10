The Premier League is back! Here's one amazing stat for every club

The 2020-21 Premier League season begins this weekend, when 20 clubs begin a journey that they hope will take them to glory, improvement or, at least, safety.

As you prepare for eight months of action, amaze your friends with these remarkable factoids!

ARSENAL

Arsenal's 110 goals against Everton makes for the highest total scored by one club against another in Premier League history. Liverpool, with 102 against Newcastle, are second on the list.

ASTON VILLA

Aston Villa are tied for the Premier League record in draws (17) in a 38-game season with Newcastle (2003-04) and Sunderland (2014-15), but Villa achieved the feat twice (2006-07 and 2011-12).

BRIGHTON

Brighton are the only club in the Premier League era to not have been relegated after winning promotion from the Championship. In three seasons since coming up, they have finished 15th, 17th and 15th.

BURNLEY

Burnley's home has seen the joint-most Premier League single-goal games (among stadiums to host for at least six seasons). Of their matches at Turf Moor, 25% have ended with a 1-0 scoreline; Derby's Pride Park also has 25%.

CHELSEA

Chelsea hold the Premier League record for the longest unbeaten home record (86 games; February 2004 to October 2008). No other team has reached 60 straight without defeat, though Liverpool currently have 59.

CRYSTAL PALACE

In 2017-18, Crystal Palace were the first English league club to lose their first seven games without scoring and the first top-division team to avoid relegation after starting with seven straight losses since Liverpool in 1899-1900.

EVERTON

The 2020-21 campaign will be Everton's 118th in the top division, which is the most for any English league club. The Goodison Park club have spent only four seasons outside the top tier, most recently in 1953-54.

FULHAM

Of 167 goals scored by American internationals in Premier League history, 54% came from Fulham players (Clint Dempsey 50, Brian McBride 32, Carlos Bocanegra 8). The club's current squad has two USMNTers: Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson.

LEEDS UNITED

Leeds United's 16-year wait for a Premier League return is the longest gap between relegation and promotion since the competition began. Barnsley (1997-98) are the Championship club with the longest top-flight absence.

LEICESTER

Leicester's 14th-place finish in 2014-15 is the lowest finish by a team that won the Premier League title in the following season. The club was 12th a year later, which is the lowest finish by defending champions.

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool clinched last season's Premier League title with seven matches remaining, which is the earliest in history, but the COVID-19 break meant they were also the first team to raise the trophy in July.

MAN CITY

Manchester City have the biggest Premier League title-winning margin (19 points, 2017-18) and the smallest (goal difference, 2011-12). They also have 32 wins by at least five goals -- three more than United in 190 fewer games.

The Manchester clubs have won a combined 16 titles since the Premier League began. United lead City 13-3. Getty

MAN UNITED

Manchester United have never lost a Premier League game in which they were ahead at half-time (272 wins and 19 draws in 291 matches). Their most recent such defeat was in May 1984 against Ipswich.

NEWCASTLE

Newcastle have gained 352 more points at St. James Park than in away matches, which is the biggest home/away disparity of any team in Premier League history.

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Sheffield United had 13 Premier League clean sheets last season, which set a club record and was one short of the league best by a newly promoted team, set by Swansea City in 2011-12.

SOUTHAMPTON

Southampton hold Premier League records for fastest hat trick (first to third goal) -- Sadio Mane with 2:56 vs. Aston Villa on May 16, 2015 -- and fastest goal -- Shane Long at 7.69 seconds vs. Watford on April 24, 2019.

TOTTENHAM

With 90 comeback wins, Tottenham are level with Manchester United for the most in Premier League history. In home games, Spurs' 52 comeback wins are tied for the most with North London rivals Arsenal.

WEST BROM

West Bromwich Albion hold the Premier League record for fewest points in a season by a club avoiding relegation (34 in 2004-05). With five, they have the most promotions since the competition began.

WEST HAM

West Ham are the only team in Premier League history to be relegated with 40-plus points in a 38-game season. In 2002-03, they went down with 42 points.

WOLVES

Wolves were the first club to win all four English professional leagues and are the only one to win all three of the main domestic cup competitions (FA Cup, League Cup and Football League Trophy).