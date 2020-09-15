Just 10 years ago, David Beckham ruled the roost as soccer's wealthiest player year after year. By then he had already moved to LA Galaxy from Manchester United, but it was his collection of global endorsements that made sure his earnings outstripped anyone else.

Beckham had earnings of $40 million back then. Today, it's Lionel Messi who holds top spot in the Forbes rich list, ahead of arch rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Things have moved on a bit, though, as the game's modern superstars remarkably earn three times what Beckham brought in. In fact, Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also earn more now than Beckham did a decade ago.

So how has the rich list changed over the last decade?

He might be wading through a rough patch for the first time in his career, but Messi can perhaps still take heart in the fact he remains the highest-paid footballer.

Highest-Paid Players 2020 Lionel Messi Barcelona $126m Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus $117m Neymar PSG $96m Kylian Mbappe PSG $42m Mohamed Salah Liverpool $37m Paul Pogba Man United $34m Antoine Griezmann Barcelona $33m Gareth Bale Real Madrid $29m Robert Lewandowski Bayern $28m David de Gea Man United $27m

With accumulated club salary and commercial endorsement deals taken into account, Messi has accrued an income of $126m, beating Ronaldo into second place on $117m for the third consecutive year. The last time Ronaldo out-earned his eternal rival -- according to Forbes -- was back in 2017.

The soccer stars have got some way to go to catch the world's highest earning athlete across all sports. Swiss tennis star Roger Federer raked in $212.6m via his combined winnings, salaries, endorsements and commissions over the last 12 months. Wow!

Concentrating solely on football, the latest list is similar to last year's. Indeed, Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar have occupied the top three for the past four years, ever since Neymar bumped Zlatan Ibrahimovic off the podium in 2017.

Unsurprisingly, Mbappe is the highest climber since last year after successfully increasing his annual income from $30.6m in 2019 to $42m in 2020, launching the PSG prodigy up from seventh spot to fourth. We can only imagine Mbappe will continue to redress the balance when his current deal expires in 2022 and the race to procure his formidable services begins anew.

Looking back to 2019

Highest-Paid Players 2019 Lionel Messi Barcelona $127m Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus $109m Neymar PSG $105m Paul Pogba Man United $33m Andres Iniesta Vissel Kobe $32.5m Alexis Sanchez Man United $30.8m Kylian Mbappe PSG $30.6m Mesut Ozil Arsenal $30.2m Oscar Shanghai $29m Antoine Griezmann Atletico $27.7m

Several names have tumbled out of the Top 10 with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Oscar and Andres Iniesta all slipping down the ladder to be replaced by Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski and David de Gea.

Antoine Griezmann's big move to Barcelona may be yet to pay dividends on the pitch, but the French forward's bumper contract at the Camp Nou has seen him move up.

Paul Pogba has also consolidated his place in the Top 10 though the rise of Mbappe and Salah have seen the Manchester United man slip from being the fourth-highest paid player in the world in 2019 to 16th.

De Gea's gargantuan contract renewal also saw him become the highest-paid goalkeeper of all time and the first stopper to crack the Forbes Top 10.

Meanwhile, Gareth Bale is remarkably back inside the 2020 Top 10 despite seeing his tenure at Real Madrid hit the buffers in recent seasons. Not bad for sitting on the bench.

Former Top 10 mainstays like Wayne Rooney, James Rodriguez, Radamel Falcao, Ibrahimovic and Sergio Aguero have all fallen from the upper echelons as they all inevitably move toward the end of their playing careers.

With his Manchester United career quickly turning sour, Sanchez has surely also seen the most lucrative period of his career come and go, with the Chilean international breaking into the Top 10 in 2019 only to fall straight back out the following year.

Back to 2015

Highest-Paid Players 2015 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid $79m Lionel Messi Barcelona $70.5m Zlatan Ibrahimovic PSG $41.8m Gareth Bale Real Madrid $34.9m Neymar Barcelona $31.7m Radamel Falcao AS Monaco $31m Wayne Rooney Man United $25.8m James Rodriguez Real Madrid $25.4m Sergio Aguero Man City $23.5m Luis Suarez Barcelona $19.9m

Real Madrid boasted three players in the 2015 edition of the Forbes highest-earner list in Ronaldo, Bale and James (riding high and fresh from his heroics at the 2014 World Cup).

Somewhat at odds with Los Blancos' big-spending reputation, Bale is the club's only representative in the 2020 Top 10. Perhaps they learned a valuable lesson at some point in the interim?

It's 2015 that signals the start of Ibrahimovic's slide down the pecking order, with his considerable PSG pay packet landing him third on the list.

Come 2016's edition, Zlatan was still nestled just in behind Ronaldo and Messi but the following year -- the season he left Paris for Manchester United -- the Swedish striker was usurped by Neymar and Bale and bumped down into fifth place overall.

Rooney never cracked the top three during his heyday but the England striker rode high in the Top 10 for many years, beginning in 2011 when he was seventh with an income of $20m.

Peaking at the fourth highest-paid player in the world in 2012 ($24m), Rooney remained in the Top 10 until his last appearance in the 2018 rundown (eighth with $27m).

Ten years ago

Highest-Paid Players 2010 David Beckham LA Galaxy $40m Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid $70.5m Kaka Real Madrid $41.8m Ronaldinho AC Milan $34.9m Thierry Henry Barcelona $31.7m Lionel Messi Barcelona $31m Frank Lampard Chelsea $25.8m John Terry Chelsea $25.4m Zlatan Ibrahimovic Barcelona $23.5m Steven Gerrard Liverpool $19.9m

It's all a far cry from 2010, when LA Galaxy and MLS marquee signing Beckham topped the Forbes rich list with a total income of $40m.

The most commercially viable player in the world at the time, Beckham topped the Forbes listing in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 before retiring (aged 38) later that same year after returning to Europe from MLS for a single-season fling with PSG.

La Liga and the Premier League dominated the landscape with eight of the top 10 earning players hailing from either the Spanish or English top flight -- the outliers being Beckham and Ronaldinho, then of AC Milan.

Poised to take the entire game by storm having now firmly established his place in the Barca first team, the emergent Messi already found himself in sixth spot, quickly powering up to third place the following year (2011).

It's worth noting that several players in the 2010 Top 10 earned a mere fraction of what today's big names are raking in, with Steven Gerrard's yearly income of $15m unlikely to warrant a mention in the 2020 standings.

Funnily enough, despite it being a full decade ago and the Top 10 being chock full of established superstar names, Ronaldo's annual income still put him up in second spot -- a position he hasn't slipped below since.

Professional football: Nice work if you can get it!