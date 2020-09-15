Arsenal's new deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang lights up Twitter

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has to settle for the shield when all the winners' medals run out. Watch the FA Community Shield on ESPN+ (0:41)

It's a good time to be an Arsenal fan with the team top of the Premier League (albeit just one game into the season) and star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang now officially on board for the foreseeable future.

After months of wrangling, Aubameyang has agreed a new three-year contract that will make him the highest paid player at the Emirates and keep him there beyond his 34th birthday.

With 72 goals in 111 games for the club already, Arsenal were obviously more than happy to crow about it.

✍️ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year contract!



❤️ @Aubameyang7 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 15, 2020

It began with a series of elapsing "egg timer" emojis posted by Auba earlier in the day, with many fans left on tenterhooks as to what the big news was and when it was going to be made official.

Indeed, the Gunners were positively overjoyed about securing the ongoing services of a player who has finished as their top goalscorer in both of the two full seasons he's been with them.

It wasn't long before social media was awash with news and reaction to Aubameyang's new contract extension, with Arsenal well and truly opening the floodgates.

Of course, Arsenal's unofficial in-house cheerleader Ian Wright was on the scene quickly to laud Aubameyang's deal with all the warm, infectious charisma we've come to expect!

Some slightly more cynical Arsenal fans were put in mind of a certain ex-player who announced one of his new contracts in a familiarly overblown manner.

This is up there with the piano... — Darren (@DarrenArsenal1) September 15, 2020

The Gunners even laid on a live stream for the occasion so supporters could follow along in real time as Aubameyang filmed Insta Stories at the Emirates.

⌛️ Coming at you 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 from Emirates Stadium... https://t.co/VAZjMxUJE0 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 15, 2020

He even managed to take a few photos on the pitch with his father and agent, Pierre Senior -- the man responsible for negotiating the new contract in question.

As the stream ticked along, several other Arsenal players past and present kept popping up to congratulate Aubameyang on "signing da ting."

Live vid on Insta. pic.twitter.com/Sxeo0gISj0 — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) September 15, 2020

However, one interesting little subplot involved Auba's striker partner Alexandre Lacazette appearing to attempt to settle a bet with Joe Willock in the comments section.

Laca asked Joe for his money and this was his response 😂 pic.twitter.com/Upw2F89o89 — The Arsenal Hub™ (@TheArsenalHub_) September 15, 2020

Perhaps it was an entirely unrelated matter? Perhaps Willock had put money on Auba refusing to sign a new deal and leaving the club for pastures new?

Perhaps we'll never know.