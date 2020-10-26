Seven Ajax players combine for 13 goals as they secure a record-setting win. Watch the Eredivisie on ESPN+. (2:00)

Ajax set a new Eredivisie record on Saturday when they thrashed opponents VVV Venlo 13-0, with their huge win at the Covebo Stadion making them the first club ever to score a baker's dozen in a single Dutch top-flight match.

Lassina Traore helped himself to five of the goals against VVV -- the first Ajax player to score as many goals in the same game since the great Marco van Basten did likewise back in 1985.

There were also a couple of goals for veteran poacher Klaas-Jan Huntelaar as Ajax steamrollered their way to a historic win, duly bettering their previous league record -- a 12-1 humbling over Vitesse Arnhem in 1972 -- by a clear margin.

Astonishingly, while it may be a league record, their 13-0 win over VVV isn't Ajax's largest-ever victory. That came in the 1984-85 UEFA Cup with a 14-0 drubbing of now-defunct Luxembourg minnows Red Boys Differdange.

Ajax are now level at the top of the table with Vitesse on 15 points after six games, though unsurprisingly the former's goal difference is significantly stronger having scored a grand total of 18 goals in their last two league outings.

Here's how their exploits compare to the record victories across Europe's top five leagues and beyond.

Since its inception in 1992-93, the Premier League has witnessed not one, but two 9-0 trouncings.

The first came a quarter of a century ago when Manchester United ran riot against Ipswich at Old Trafford in revenge for their 3-2 defeat at Portman Road earlier in the season, with striker Andy Cole scoring five goals.

That feat was matched last year when Leicester City took a miserable Southampton apart in the lashing rain at St Mary's as Jamie Vardy helped himself to a hat trick and Ayoze Perez scored a brace.

However, the overall record for the largest winning margin in an English top-flight match, which dates back to before the First World War, is 12-0.

it is jointly held by West Bromwich Albion, who beat Darwen FC by that scoreline in 1892, and Nottingham Forest, who did likewise against Leicester Fosse in 1909.

La Liga: Athletic Bilbao 12-1 Barcelona, February 1931

It's perhaps not shocking to learn that Barcelona are involved in La Liga's biggest-ever win, though it may surprise you to discover that they were on the receiving end when Athletic Bilbao stuffed them 12-1 in February of 1931.

Goal-happy Athletic were also involved in the highest-scoring game in the history of the Spanish top flight (a 9-5 thriller against Racing Santander in 1933) as well as the division's highest-scoring draw (a 6-6 tie against Atletico Madrid in 1950).

Serie A: Torino 10-0 US Alessandria Calcio, May 1948

You have to go back to the late 1940s to find the biggest victory in Serie A history when the illustrious stars of the ill-fated "Grande Torino" team scored 10 goals against Alessandria without reply.

Almost exactly a year later, the club and Italian football suffered a terrible tragedy when the the team -- which had won five successive league titles -- were returning to Turin after playing a friendly against Benfica when their plane crashed into the hillside of Superga, killing all 31 people on board.

The largest victory ever mustered in the German Bundesliga came on the final day of the 1977-78 season as Gladbach hammered Dortmund and yet still managed to lose out on the title by goal difference.

Another three goals would have swung it for Gladbach, but unfortunately they were only able to score a dozen unanswered goals as the championship went to Cologne, who beat St Pauli 5-0 on the same afternoon to clinch the title.

Ligue 1: ES Troyes 0-9 Paris Saint-Germain, March 2016 & Paris Saint Germain 9-0 EA Guingamp, January 2019

Since the French top flight was rebranded as Ligue 1 in 2002, there have been two 9-0 wins recorded -- both by PSG.

The first was a crushing away win against Troyes in 2016 as Zlatan Ibrahimovic weighed in with four goals, including a 10-minute hat trick and a backheel assist for good measure.

The second came at the Parc des Princes against Guingamp in 2019, with Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani scoring a hat trick apiece.

However, the overall biggest winning margin in the history of the French first division was Sochaux's 12-1 mauling of Valenciennes during the 1935-36 season.

Major League Soccer: Dallas Burn 1-8 Los Angeles Galaxy, June 1998

The biggest win in MLS history was registered by LA Galaxy when they travelled to Dallas Burn in 1998 and brought the heat to the Cotton Bowl.

Harut Karapetyan scored a hat trick for Galaxy as Ezra Hendrickson, Clint Mathis, Greg Vanney and Welton also got in on the act.

Several 7-0 scorelines have cropped up in MLS since then, the most recent being New York Red Bulls crushing of rivals New York City FC in the 2016 derby and the newly formed Atlanta United's shock obliteration of New England Revolution in 2017.

Liga MX: Pachuca 9-2 Veracruz, April 2019

Since the Mexican first division transformed into Liga MX in 2012, the biggest winning margin ever accrued was Pachuca's hefty 9-2 hammering of Veracruz during the 2018-19 Clausura campaign.

A-League: Adelaide United 8-1 North Queensland Fury, January 2011

Having kicked off in its present incarnation in 2005, the Australian top flight is another comparatively young league.

Still, they've found time for a huge win or two, with Adelaide United's emphatic 8-1 buffeting of North Queensland Fury in 2011 being the biggest on record.

That margin was matched by the Reds a few years later in January of 2015 when they beat Newcastle Jets to the tune of 7-0 in a league encounter.