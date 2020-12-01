Haaland and Reyna transfer values rocket as Dortmund dominate top 10

Burley: Scary thing about Haaland is he can still improve (1:10)

The CIES Football Observatory has published its latest transfer value ranking, charting how each player's projected price has changed over the month of November.

The big winners are Borussia Dortmund, who can now claim to have the three of the most valuable and sought after young talents in Europe on their books in Erling Haaland, Giovanni Reyna and Jude Bellingham.

CIES transfer values are calculated using an algorithm which takes into account an array of variables, such as the player's age, their contact duration, international status and expected career trajectory, as well as on-pitch performance and general market levels.

Elsewhere, six players in the Top 10 hail from the Premier League, with burgeoning stars from Manchester United, Liverpool, Everton, Arsenal and Manchester City seeing their prospective market worth soar in recent weeks.

Here's the Top 10, beginning with the player whose estimated transfer fee has surged the most since Oct. 31.