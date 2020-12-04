Don Hutchison examines the depth at Jose Mourinho's disposal after Spurs' progression to the UEL round of 32. (1:05)

Gareth Bale reached a rather significant career milestone when scoring Tottenham's first goal in their dramatic 3-3 Europa League draw against LASK Linz on Thursday evening.

Bale converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time to ensure Spurs went in at the break on a level footing. It was the 200th goal of his senior professional career for club and country.

"I wasn't aware of it [being a landmark goal]," Bale told reporters after the game. "But it's nice to get 200 goals in your career. It's another milestone you can look back on in the future."

It was Bale's 57th goal for Tottenham, which he adds to 105 for Real Madrid, five for Southampton and 33 at international level for Wales.

Here's a timely look back at some of the best of them...

SOUTHAMPTON

Good omens vs. Derby County

Bale's first senior league goal was a sign of things to come as the 17-year-old Saints academy graduate stepped up to score this fine free kick in 2006.

TOTTENHAM

Sublime volley vs. Stoke City

Seeing as Stoke are visiting the Lane later why not enjoy this sublime @GarethBale11 volley against today's opponents from Aug 2010. 👌 #COYS pic.twitter.com/zqNOBA8Zlo — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 26, 2017

Bale scored both goals in a 2-1 win over Stoke in 2010, the best being this brilliant volley back across the goal into the far top corner.

Virtuoso vs. Inter Milan

A brilliant individual performance that firmly hoisted Bale to the next level, with a hat trick against Inter at the San Siro in the 2010 Champions League group stage. All the goals were excellent, so we'll let you pick your favourite.

Solo charge vs. Norwich

The Welshman netted another double in a 2-0 win over Norwich the following year; the second being a powerful solo run from the half-way line coupled with a dainty dink over the keeper.

Sumptuous stuff vs. West Brom

Like something straight out of the Arjen Robben playbook, Bale cuts inside onto his left foot and then buries one in the back of the Baggies net from the edge of the area.

Derby decider vs. West Ham

With the score locked at 2-2 in a tense London derby, Bale pinched a late winner for Spurs when he let fly from 30 yards in the 90th minute.

25-yard curler vs. Sunderland

Like the West Brom goal, only better.

REAL MADRID

Overhead magic vs. Liverpool

Bale helped to seal the 2018 Champions League final with a stunning overhead kick against Liverpool.

Hammer volley on the run vs. Dortmund

Gareth Bale that is class 🔥



A superb finish from the Welshman!



He now has more #UCL goals (15) than Zidane and Ronaldo (14). pic.twitter.com/5zjtfCJAZJ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 26, 2017

Incredibly, though, a poll on the UEFA.com website put this one against Dortmund as the best UCL goal of the 2017-18 season.

Wonder volley vs. Warsaw

In November 2016, Real Madrid surprisingly drew 3-3 with Legia Warsaw in the Champions League. It was even more surprising after Bale's stunning volley came in the first minute.

Off the pitch vs. Barcelona

Marc Bartra still has nightmares about this effort from April 2014 as Bale ran off the pitch, still beating the Barcelona defender for pace, before slotting home in the Copa del Rey.

Running 70 yards vs. Rayo

He was still trying to impress the Real Madrid fans when he scored this solo effort in 2014 in a comfortable 5-0 home win over Rayo. Safe to assume they were.

WALES

Letting rip vs. Scotland

⚽🎂 Birthday boy Gareth Bale doing Gareth Bale type things in a Wales shirt v Scotland in 2012 pic.twitter.com/ddqqTNRDG4 — BBC Sport Wales (@BBCSportWales) July 16, 2019

Bale rattles one in from distance in the 2014 World Cup qualifier at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Free-kick vs. Slovakia

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Gareth Bale 🤯



Bale's free-kick opened the scoring in Wales' 2-1 win over Slovakia #OTD at EURO 2016!@Cymru | @GarethBale11 pic.twitter.com/yGqu4jFi29 — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2020) June 11, 2020

Subtle shades of former Real teammate Cristiano Ronaldo as Bale picks out the bottom corner with a smart effort from distance.

Pertinent pearler vs. Republic of Ireland

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Gareth Bale becomes the 1st player in history to score 30 goals for Wales with this stunner! 🎯⚽️@GarethBale11 👏👏👏#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/8ZPk8vKl8c — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2020) September 11, 2018

Bale became the first Welshman to score 30 goals for his country with this wonderful strike against the Republic of Ireland.

Messi's disastrous waxwork model

Lionel Messi is no stranger to having questionable statues made of him, with the Barcelona's star's local wax museum becoming the latest place to offer their tribute.

To inaugurate the redevelopment and reopening of the Museu de Cera in the Catalan city, a model of Messi has been put on display, dressed in full Barca kit and with fingers pointing to the sky.

Lionel Messi's waxwork in Barcelona is unlikely to win any design awards. LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

It's perhaps fair to say that the sculptors haven't been particularly kind to Messi, appearing to age the Argentine by at least five years with excess wrinkles and crow's feet.

Lionel Messi wax statue in New York illustrates soccer's growth in the U.S.



By @KidWeil: http://t.co/BJCUA7vEpg pic.twitter.com/Z8vwytHGmm — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 20, 2015

However, at least Messi can rest assured that his latest waxwork is a cut or two above the model put on display in New York back in 2015, which appeared to have been left next to a particularly warm radiator overnight.