It's official: Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min are now the most effective attacking partnership in Premier League history!

Son's effort to make it 4-0 vs. Leeds on Saturday from Kane's lofted pass meant the pair have combined for 37 goals in the competition, eclipsing the previous record of 36 set by Chelsea pair Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard.

The Premier League has seen some great strike partnerships throughout the years, from Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton firing Blackburn Rovers to the title in 1994-95 to Manchester United's 1998-99 Treble-winners Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke.

But due to ever-changing tactical trends, the prolific front pairing has become increasingly rare, with lone strikers and wide forwards becoming more common as the goals and assists are shared more around the team.

However, Tottenham are one team bucking the trend, with goal gluttons Kane and Son forming a near-symbiotic relationship in the front line in recent years.

The pair combined for 14 goals last season alone, which accounted for 20% of Tottenham's total league goals in 2020-21. They also set a new Premier League single-season record when they combined for the 14th time last term in March's 4-1 win over Crystal Palace, surpassing the mark of 13 that had been held by Shearer and Sutton since 1994-95.

Kane and Son now sit proudly atop a list that features some true Premier League greats:

1. Harry Kane/Son Heung-Min (Tottenham): 37

2. Didier Drogba/Frank Lampard (Chelsea): 36

3. Sergio Aguero/David Silva (Manchester City): 29

4. Thierry Henry/Robert Pires (Arsenal): 29

5. Darren Anderton/Teddy Sheringham (Tottenham): 27

Here's the pick of the bunch when it comes to Kane and Son's top-flight teamwork.

A nicely weighted reverse pass from Kane coupled with Son's exquisite curling finish from long range was enough to put the stamp on Spurs' recent domination of Arsenal on derby day.

Spurs initially fell behind to Manchester United but not for long, as goals from Tanguy Ndombele and Son soon put the visitors ahead on their way to dishing out a shock drubbing at Old Trafford. The latter was made possible by a clever quick free kick from Kane, who deftly played in his partner to score past David de Gea with a delicate dink.

Four perfectly executed through balls from Kane and four ruthless finishes from Son ensured a comfortable victory at St Mary's. The England captain then also chipped in with Spurs' fifth goal -- set up by Son, naturally -- to wrap up the scoring.

The game itself is perhaps best remembered for Son's sensational solo dribble but Kane's 25-yard drive to open the scoring was also plucked from the very top drawer.

Having failed to win in their first three games at temporary home Wembley, Spurs bagged a second on the bounce with a resounding thrashing of Liverpool. Kane opened the scoring then laid on Son for a second, scampering up the field on the breakaway before squaring for the South Korea international to steer home with a lovely first-time effort.

Cleaving through the Foxes' defence to latch onto a beautiful Son backheel, Kane was very nearly sprawling across the floor as he applied an unorthodox finish to the pair's slick interplay.

Those backheeled one-two assists are no fluke: Kane and Son debuted their party piece against the Cherries when the former laid one into the path of the latter to tuck away from an acute angle.