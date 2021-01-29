Kylian Mbappe is among the Paris Saint-Germain stars featuring in Friday's launch of the club's latest collaboration with the Jordan brand, which includes a new fourth kit for the 2020-21 season and a special pair of club-branded Air Jordan 1 Zoom sneakers.

While October's release of the third alternate jersey and accompanying apparel was characterised by rich burgundy, this latest collection is awash with a bold neon colour palette.

As a whole the clothing collection may be unapologetically in-your-face, expensive to assemble and too brash for many, but it will find plenty of fans and is impossible to ignore. A bit like PSG themselves, then.

The new fourth kit features eye-catching hits of what the manufacturers are calling "Hyper Pink" and "Psychic Purple." Those colours are every bit as loud as their names would suggest, and they are emphasised further by the spray-paint effect in the patchy design.

The shirt features a stylish Jordan neckline, which combines both V-neck and crew neck into one angular design, which is black and matches the jagged "broken seam" running down the sides and the trim of the sleeves.

It also boasts a subtle nod to a classic sneaker of yesteryear with faint traces of the "elephant skin" print created for the Air Jordan III. That shoe debuted during Michael Jordan's extraordinary 1987-88 NBA season when he won the first of his five league MVP awards as well as being named Defensive Player of the Year, and was the first to feature the now iconic "Jumpman" silhouette logo.

Fans had already been given a teasing glimpse of the collection when Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum arrived for Wednesday's NBA match at San Antonio Spurs rocking some of the items in the range.

As modelled by PSG stars Marquinhos, Grace Geyoro, Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Mbappe, the set includes a prematch top, shorts, socks, drill top and matching pants.

All feature a new "Paris" graphic which, according to the manufacturers, is directly inspired by the interstellar type face used on space shuttles.

To make sure PSG fans and sneaker freaks alike are covered from top to toe, the PSG x Jordan 2021 capsule comes bundled with a brand new pair of limited edition shoes, specially created for the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

The new Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort PSG also incorporates dashes of those dazzling pink and purple. It features both the Paris "Jumpman" logo on the heel and the "Wings" logo, which was used on the original Air Jordan I and II, on the hi-top.

The in-soles bear the PSG club motto, "Ici C'est Paris" ("Here Is Paris"), but the coup de grace is the cut-out Nike Swoosh with lights up iridescent when reflecting light.

With this latest PSG x Jordan collaboration being their most eye-catching yet, you're left wondering where they will take it next? Hopefully we won't have to wait too long to find out.