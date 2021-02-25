Alexandre Lacazette is the latest star player to show off a pair of custom football boots, with the Arsenal forward stepping out for training this week showing off a design that takes its inspiration from some unlikely sources.

Lacazette shared a photo of himself on Instagram wearing his Nike Merc Vapor XIIIs on Instagram, revealing the blue camouflage design which is in the same vein as the Gunners' third kit.

The striker's footwear also features images of two Minions, the hazard-prone stars of the "Despicable Me" movie franchise, striking poses just like the boots' owner does when celebrating his goals for Arsenal.

As a classy finishing touch, the insteps feature the motivational slogan "Trust the Process," which is synonymous with the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers.

Lacazette is known to be a fan of the Sixers, having been spotted watching them in action against the Boston Celtics at London's O2 Arena in 2018, when he sat alongside fellow France international Antoine Griezmann.

With just one goal in his last nine games for the Gunners, the 29-year-old striker will no doubt be hoping his fancy new footwear help get him back on the goal trail soon.

The boots are the creation of SWithADot, a company who have made premium customised sneakers and boots for a long list of professional sports stars, and Lacazette is just the latest footballer to get his own outlandish design made into reality.

First up is the "Epic Brozo" boot inspired by Inter's new zig-zag home kit, complete with emoji. Version II is a blackout boot that features Brozovic's favourite emoji and a cartoon crocodile nicknamed the "Brozo Croco," which were worn during the recent 3-0 derby win over AC Milan (stream the replay on ESPN+ in the U.S.).

Inspired by the United crest, Matic's boots feature a large, red, trident-wielding devil along with the Serbia midfielder's personal "NM" logo on a hand-drawn swirling background.

Kovacic's custom cleats are designed for use with both club and country, emblazoned as they are with the famous red-and-white check of the Croatian flag coupled with the roaring lion of Chelsea.

The boots created for young midfielder Elmas, the "new adopted son of Napoli," are inspired by the passion of the fans at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, as six wide-eyed Partenopei ultras cheer their team on.

Tigran Barseghyan (FC Astana)

Armenian midfielder Barseghyan has commissioned several pairs of boots from SWithADot but the best are undoubtedly his "Kung Fu Panda" specials, complete with hand-drawn illustrations of Po in full fight mode. That said, Barseghyan's "Aladdin" boots, complete with Will Smith as the Genie, are pretty incredible too, and he also has a pair bearing the image of Scrooge McDuck.

Dzeko has a pair of bespoke boots with his very own face on them, proudly etched in the national colours of Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Inspired by his love of "Black Panther," Auba has these animal print "Gabon Panther" boots in his collection. Although, unlike many of the others here, these haven't been worn in a match.

Many of SWithADot's incredible creations are supplied to players via BW Boots UK, who specialise in providing elite footballers and athletes with classic, rare and tailor-made footwear.

Traore has taken to the pitch in a pair of hand-painted boots, covered in wolf imagery and stimulating phrases such as "Beast," "Believe" and "It's a Process" to help psych the fleet-footed winger up.

Taking inspiration from the Senegalese flag and burnt rubber, Hornets' speed merchant Sarr opted for tyre tracks to be laid across his custom boots.

Inspired by the young England winger's childhood spent playing endless hours of football in south east London, complete with a "No Ball Games" sign which is a familiar sight on housing estates.

Peppered with a few small doodles of the important things in his life, Digne's boots were co-designed by the French full-back himself.

Some players use their boots to deliver a message. England international James chose to add a simple but poignant anti-racism message to his boots using emojis.

While daubed in red and blue neon, Zaha's message was also plain and simple as the Palace star chose to adorn his boots with a powerful statement for all to see.