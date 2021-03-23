Kit drop klaxon! Euro 2020, Copa America, Mexico jerseys revealed by Adidas

Adidas's new slate of international away kits will help light up Euro 2020 this summer. Adidas

Adidas has launched a collection of away shirts for eight of their sponsored federations ahead of Euro 2020, which is finally due to begin in June.

Many of the corresponding home kits were first revealed way back in November 2019 but, due to UEFA's decision to delay the tournament because of coronavirus restrictions, there has been quite a gap between drops.

Still, there will be plenty of stylish teams taking part in the long-awaited tournament with the likes of Belgium, Germany, Spain and Sweden all furnished with fine alternate strips.

As with the aforementioned home jerseys, Adidas have once again produced a range that have all been created around the same central concept: the intersection between art and football.

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

- UEFA World Cup quals on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games, replays (U.S.)

Belgium

Adidas

The new Belgium away shirt is covered in a custom hand-painted art motif to give the appearance of brushstrokes appearing across the front and back. Just as with the accompanying home shirt, a subtle 'B' detail can also be found on the back of the neck.

Germany

Adidas

Ten years after they last wore a black away kit, Germany have had a classic design revamped with subtle charcoal grey detailing, while there is a nod to the colours of the national flag on the sleeves. The last time the final of the European Championship was staged at Wembley, in 1996, it was Germany who lifted the trophy. Could there be another bit of history repeating?

Hungary

Adidas

The Magyars' away shirt is predominantly white with powerful flashes of red and white, thus mirroring the national flag. Hungary's kits are a rarity in international football as they bear both the logo of their football federation and the country's coat of arms on the chest.

Adidas

Russia's away jersey is very reminiscent of the same country's national ice hockey team's uniform --no bad thing, in our book. The large V-neck gives the shirt a nostalgic 1980s flavour, while the bands across the chest are intended to serve as a "symbol of unity amongst players and fans."

Spain

Adidas

The pared-down design of the Spain away shirt features a white tonal hand-painted graphic which, according to the manufacturers, is inspired by the expressive and creative football for which La Roja are known. To add a dash of detailing, there are several visual nods to Spanish heritage, with the colours of the flag visible on the sleeve cuffs and a special tribute on the neck to the lion which forms part of the nation's coat of arms. As with most of Adidas' Euro 2020 offerings, the Spain shirt also comes complete with a retro-inspired oversized V-neck collar.

Sweden

Adidas

The Swedish away shirt, says Adidas, "unites class and modernity," and the yellow pinstripes on a sleek navy background do undeniably exude a sense of timeless Scandinavian style -- much like veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic,who recently returned to the national squad.

As well as Euro 2020 kits, Adidas have also recently released a clutch of kits for some of their Latin American federations, including some who will be competing in the 2021 Copa America.

Adidas

At first glance, the new Argentina home shirt looks fairly familiar though on closer inspection the detailing begins to emerge. The pale blue vertical stripes are not the usual blocks of colour, but are instead contain shapes representing every region of the country in abstract map form -- from Jujuy in the north down to Tierra Del Fuego in the south.

Adidas

The new Colombia home shirt is clean, simple, stripped down and ready for business. A yellow base garnished with red-and-blue trim reflect the national flag in what is a classically minimalist design.

Adidas

By contrast, El Tri have turned things up a notch with a new home shirt that positively radiates energy thanks to a neon pink pattern splashed across the front and back. Gone is the traditional green jersey, and in its place is an unusual black shirt covered all over in a magenta "grecas" print, commonly found in traditional art and textiles.