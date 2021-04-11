        <
          Man United goal at Spurs disallowed after VAR review, social media reacts

          Another matchday, another VAR controversy in the Premier League.

          With Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur scoreless in north London on Sunday, Edinson Cavani appeared to put the visitors in front on 33 minutes, only for referee Chris Kavanagh to consult VAR and subsequently award a foul in the buildup, with Scott McTominay adjudged to have swung an arm into the face of Son Heung-Min.

          Predictably, social media was up in arms.

          Eventually, United clawed back to level terms, before quite fittingly Cavani scored to put the Red Devils in front.

          'We stand with you, Sonny'

          Not all of the reaction on social media, however, was directed at the Video Assistant Referee.

          Late on Sunday, Tottenham moved to condemn the "abhorrent" racial abuse that Son had been subjected to.

          "Another matchday and more abhorrent racial abuse suffered by one of our players," Spurs tweeted.

          With English soccer bodies piling pressure on social media companies to tackle the issue, Instagram has announced measures and Twitter vowed to continue its efforts after taking action on more than 700 cases of abuse related to soccer in Britain in 2019.

          Spurs manager Jose Mourinho said last week the club want to make an impact in the fight against online racist abuse and may join other teams in a boycott of social media.