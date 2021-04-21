Super League fails as Premier League clubs pull out: How social media reacted

Craig Burley credits football fans around the world for their role in pressuring clubs to withdraw from the Super League. (1:45)

Football fans prove they have a voice as Super League crumbles (1:45)

RIP the Super League. A group of 12 "elite" European clubs attempted to start a new breakaway competition only to have it crumble in less than 72 hours. If it seems like a chaotic blur, that's largely because that is what the lifespan of the doomed competition ultimately amounted to.

- Marcotti: Why clubs pulled out and what's next for them?

- Ogden: Super League cabal have spectacularly misread the room

After being officially announced on Sunday night, by Tuesday the grand project began to implode as Premier League club after Premier League club started to withdraw in the face of the widespread public backlash. Indeed, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have all begun the process of pulling out, with the other six European clubs (Inter and Atletico are already on the way) not far behind.

With the Super League in tatters, it was inevitable that social media should be awash with reaction from fans around the world, most of whom were revelling in its demise.

The vast panoply of jokes and memes being made at the Super League's expense were as hilarious as they were brutal:

Russian club Spartak Moscow marked the sad passing of the Super League and its tragic existence.

European Super League 🥀



19/04/21 - 20/04/21



You will not be missed. pic.twitter.com/d6WlTDJNdr — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) April 20, 2021

The final Super League table was also calculated in order to be preserved for posterity.

That final table in full pic.twitter.com/jnJIaMhcsu — Who Ate All The Pies (@waatpies) April 20, 2021

Some attempted to highlight the positives for certain clubs involved.

Manchester United are the only club who have ever been in the Champions League, Europa League and European Super League in the same season. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) April 20, 2021

While others mocked the misfortune of prominent individuals whose careers would now forever be blighted by unwanted Super League trivia.

Congratulations to Jose Mourinho, the only Super League manager ever fired — Ryan Rosenblatt, World Series Champion (@RyanRosenblatt) April 20, 2021

Plenty had fun at the expense of Florentino Perez, the Real Madrid president who was a key proponent of the Super League's formation.

We now go live to Florentino Pérez: pic.twitter.com/J96eOLuOMZ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 20, 2021

"Now tell them the Super League will save football & matches are too long" pic.twitter.com/LZv3hYkFyD — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) April 20, 2021

Smoking on that Perez pack, Woodward pack, superleague pack pic.twitter.com/gNf7stBs4c — Kamraan (@Kam1493) April 20, 2021

Chelsea goalkeeping legend Petr Cech, who is now the club's technical/performance advisor, had to calm the masses outside Stamford Bridge and persuade the baying mob that it would all be sorted.

Two of Cech's Biggest Saves for Chelsea pic.twitter.com/EJYGFFACIE — Aro (@arohazard) April 20, 2021

Many fans were left utterly bamboozled by the sheer speed at which the relentless football updates kept coming on Tuesday night...

"I once created a European Super League but screwed up the launch so badly it collapsed within 2 days after all 12 teams withdrew from it." pic.twitter.com/gnOwLvdvVp — James McManus (@JamesMcManus1) April 20, 2021

While some likened the chaotic furore to another seismic news story that had been dominating the British cultural landscape this week.

BREAKING: Colin the Caterpillar can confirm that he has formally commenced procedures to withdraw from the group developing proposals for a Caterpillar Super League (CSL).



Colin said: "I regret the anxiety and upset caused by the CSL proposal." — Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) April 21, 2021

A vocal critic from the outset, former Manchester United defender and now Sky pundit Gary Neville offered a toast to the dearly departed Super League.

To The Super League 🥂 pic.twitter.com/zcHbsJ0DG0 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 20, 2021

Former Arsenal and Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil, a vocal opponent of the plans who is now playing for Fenerbahce in Turkey, had a little fun too.

There's only one Super League😉🇹🇷🌎 pic.twitter.com/KKKQWWEUaz — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 20, 2021

Several other players had their say, with Man City forward Raheem Sterling perhaps the most concise.

Ok bye 👋🏾 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) April 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was simply relieved at seeing top-level football delivered from true evil...

Football belongs to the fans. Today more than ever. — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) April 20, 2021

Even NFL superstar JJ Watt joined in with the mockery, poking fun at the Super League implosion with a tried and true Grandpa Simpson gif.

Farewell Super League, we hardly knew you.