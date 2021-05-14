Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge collaborate for Euro 2020 anthem

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix (c) with Bono (l) and The Edge (r). UEFA

With the tournament kicking off in less than a month, the official Euro 2020 anthem has been released. "We Are The People" has been produced by Dutch DJ Martin Garrix and features Bono and The Edge of U2 fame.

Work began on the song in late 2019, shortly after Garrix was named Official Music Artist for UEFA EURO 2020. Over a year later, the fruits of his labour are now upon us.

"Creating the music for one of the biggest sports events in the world together with Bono and The Edge has been an incredible experience," Garrix said. "I'm very proud of what we did together and excited to finally share it with the world!"

"We Are The People" is intended to reflect the feelings of "positivity, hope and determination" that tend to envelope any team taking part at a major tournament.

The song has a very light, radio-friendly feel reminiscent of U2's later, less vital work -- which some would say is akin to a Coldplay B-side..

"It is a hymn sheet from which everyone can sing, no matter where one is based," reads the official UEFA statement.

The lyrics, written by Bono, speak of generosity, compassion, energy and an urge to unite and rebuild -- perhaps a reference to the troubles that have besieged the upper echelons of football administration in recent years.

"We Are The People" now sits in the pantheon alongside all the other great and enduring European Championship theme songs.

Who could forget "This One's For You" by David Guetta feat. Zara Larsson, the anthem of Euro 2016, or the classic "Endless Summer" by Oceana that reverberated around the world when Spain won Euro 2012?

That's without even mentioning "Can You Hear Me Now?" by Enrique Iglesias, the soulful power ballad that graced Euro 2008, or "We're In This Together" by Simply Red -- the terrace favourite that came to define Euro 1996...