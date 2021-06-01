Real Madrid, still smarting from falling short in La Liga last season, have unveiled their new home kit for the 2021-22 campaign.

After suffering the double agony of failing to win a trophy, while also losing out on the Primera Division title on the final day to rivals Atletico Madrid, Real are no doubt hoping that their new strip brings with it a fresh start next term.

Despite that rare year of failure, Karim Benzema and Marcelo were among the stars of the men's team who were all smiles as they modelled the new jersey.

Real Madrid Femenino players including Ivana Andres, Marta Cardona and Maite Oroz were also enlisted to show off the new design. In their first season since officially becoming the club's women's team, they are on course to finish second in their league and qualify for next season's Champions League.

Zinedine Zidane's iconic 2001 Champions League final-winning volley features at the beginning of the launch video. Unfortunately, that is despite the Frenchman resigning as Real's head coach (for the second time) just a few days ago.

As for the strip itself, this time round the club's traditional white home colours are paired with a multi-coloured trim. The vivid combination of blue and orange is, according to manufacturers Adidas, designed to reflect the vibrant culture of Madrid.

The same pops of blue and orange can be found all around the inside of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, which is currently undergoing major renovation, further cementing the link with the club's history. The "Hi-Res Blue" resembles the colour of the seating at the stadium, while the "Lucky Orange" is visible in the gangways and staircases that thread up and down the terraces.

Examine the shirt a little closer and you'll see a subtle swirling, spiral graphic embedded in the fabric. This is a visual reference to the famous rotunda and fountains in the Plaza de Cibeles, the area in the Spnaish capital where Real fans flock to celebrate winning silverware -- last season being an exception, of course.

"Real Madrid is a unique team with a unique history," said Marco Omiccioli, football designer at Adidas. "We wanted to keep the design of this season's jerseys bold yet simple to reflect the expectation that comes with the badge, and that is to win."

After slumping to their first trophy-less campaign in 11 years last time out, Real are in desperate need of reality living up to those lofty expectations a little better in 2021-22.