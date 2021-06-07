England's Marcus Rashford scores the lone goal for the Three Lions in a 1-0 victory vs. Romania. (1:00)

England ensured they will head into Euro 2020 on the back of two victories in the space of four days after narrowly pipping Romania 1-0 in their final warm-up game.

The only goal of the game at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium came in the 78th minute, when Marcus Rashford notched his 100th career goal for club and country by successfully converting a penalty won by a flailing Jack Grealish moments beforehand.

Gareth Southgate's side were then handed the chance to double their advantage just 10 minutes later, once again from the spot, after Dominic Calvert-Lewin was toppled in the Romania penalty area.

However, it was at this point that Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson muscled into the equation, wrestling the ball away from Everton striker Calvert-Lewin after deciding it to be an opportune moment to open his own international goal-scoring account.

Unfortunately things didn't quite go to plan as Henderson saw his telegraphed effort parried by goalkeeper Florin Nita.

Henderson, who came on at half-time to make his first appearance at any level since February, joked that he'd "missed bigger penalties than that" when talking to reporters after the match.

"I'm disappointed [to miss] of course. But I felt more sorry for Dom," he added. "Unfortunately I couldn't find the goal but I'm not too fussed. To be honest, I'm more bothered about getting back out there."

Henderson didn't see fit to mention the incident in a brief social media message after the game. However, it didn't escape Southgate's notice with the Three Lions coach chastising his skipper for usurping the penalty taking order without permission.

"We expected Dominic to take it and I was expecting 'Hendo' to go over to him and let him take it," Southgate said. "We will pull rank next time."

Calvert-Lewin was also left ruing the situation, with the striker admitting he will have been "more ruthless" in future if he wants to reach the next level as a senior international.

The postmatch media fallout was altogether more scathing. ITV Football analyst Roy Keane, who had already questioned Henderson's inclusion in England's Euro 2020 squad, remonstrated against the midfielder's penalty fiasco.

"[Calvert-Lewin] should have fought his corner there," Keane said. "He should have showed a bit of maturity. It's not as if [Henderson] has scored loads of penalties or loads of goals. You're the striker, you've won the penalty. It's about putting the ball in the back of the net. He [Henderson] shouldn't have done, it's not a good sign from him."

It all conjures memories of some classic penalty squabbles of yesteryear, several of which we've seen flare up between two teammates bickering over the same spot-kick.

Who can forget the sight of supposed strike partners Edinson Cavani and Neymar going at each other over a penalty when Paris Saint-Germain faced Lyon back in 2017?

The pair quarrelled over several set pieces during the match, fuelling widespread rumours that a spiteful rift had opened between them.

The row rumbled on for several weeks, with PSG even having to publicly deny a newspaper report they'd offered Cavani a €1 million bonus to back down and let Neymar take over penalties.

It takes a brave man to rob Cristiano Ronaldo of his limelight but Xabi Alonso attempted to do exactly that during a Real Madrid game in early 2010. With Real already 5-2 up against Villarreal and mere minutes remaining, Alonso took the penalty from Ronaldo after pleading with his teammate for the chance to register his first goal of the season.

Absolutely seething, Ronaldo -- who had already scored the opening goal of the game -- then opted to stand on the very further edge of the area as Alonso scored before refusing to celebrate with his teammates at all.

In strange coincidence, Mario Balotelli once fell foul of Jordan Henderson during his stint at Liverpool when the Italian striker commandeered a penalty during a Europa League round-of-32 tie against Besiktas in 2015.

Despite Henderson being the Reds' nominated taker, Balotelli muscled in and promptly scored the only goal of the match -- much to his teammate's chagrin.

Tottenham duo Son Heung-Min and Erik Lamela shared an unbecoming moment when both players argued on the pitch after their side were awarded a penalty against Manchester City in 2016. In rather childish scenes, the teammates began attempting to pull the ball out of each other's hands over the chance to put their side three goals ahead. Lamela eventually emerged victorious in the dispute, but promptly missed his spot-kick as the game finished 2-0 to Spurs.

Frank Lampard has been involved in not one, but two penalty-taking spats -- the first with Paolo Di Canio during his West Ham days and the second with Didier Drogba at Chelsea.

The young Lampard incurred the wrath of Di Canio (and ultimately yielded) as the Italian snatched a penalty away from his junior teammate during a Premier League game against Bradford City in 2000.

The midfielder was then on the opposite side of the equation when he upset Drogba (who was chasing the Golden Boot at the time) by refusing to allow the Ivory Coast striker to take a penalty for Chelsea during a title-clincher against Wigan in 2010.

Lampard got his way, but Drogba was at least able claim the last laugh (and the Golden Boot) as he went on to score a second-half hat trick in an 8-0 demolition of the Latics that wrapped up the title for the Blues.