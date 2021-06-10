Antoine Griezmann opens the scoring for France with this acrobatic finish against Bulgaria. (0:53)

France and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was forced to make a quick getaway from a pre-Euro 2020 news conference after facing questions about a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

However, rather than a string of enquiries from members of the media, Pogba was instead subjected to an impromptu interrogation from Les Bleus teammates Kingsley Coman and Presnel Kimpembe.

The 28-year-old was all smiles as he quite literally popped up behind his colleagues while they fielded questions from the press in the build-up to their opening match of the tournament, Tuesday's much-anticipated Group F clash with Germany in Munich (stream LIVE at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN in the U.S.).

However, his jape backfired as Bayern Munich forward Coman and PSG defender Kimpembe ribbed Pogba in front of the cameras, asking if he'd been in contact with PSG club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi since the end of the season.

⚽️🇫🇷 Extrait de l'entretien exclusif avec Kingsley Coman et Presnel Kimpembe.



À retrouver à 20h15 dans le journal du foot.



Bonne ambiance et bonne humeur garanties ! 😉#equipedefrance #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/MLpUdUr6NS — INFOSPORT+ (@infosportplus) June 9, 2021

"We're talking about Paris," said Kimpembe, with Coman asking Pogba: "You're Parisian aren't you?"

Confused, Pogba replied: "Yeah, so?"

"Any contact from Nasser [Al-Khelaifi]?" quipped Coman, himself a former PSG player.

"The transfer window comes soon," Kimpembe added, before Coman asked again if Pogba had spoken to Al-Khelaifi.

"No!" came the brusque response as Pogba quickly fled the scene, leaving his friends in fits of laughter behind him.

The brief chat caused many to take note as both Kimpembe and Coman both have strong links to PSG -- the former currently being on the books at the Ligue 1 giants; the latter having begun his career there.

Pogba has one year left on his contract at United, with sources telling ESPN's Rob Dawson this week that Old Trafford chiefs will seek talks with their record signing over fears he will let his deal expire and leave on a free transfer next summer.

Talk of Pogba fancying a big move elsewhere have circulated regularly throughout his second stint at United. While sporadic outbursts from his agent Mino Raiola regularly serve to stir the pot when it comes to transfer rumours, Pogba is sometimes prone to churning the rumour mill himself.

For example, the Frenchman recently unveiled a new community football pitch in the Roissy suburb of Paris, just a few miles from his home neighbourhood of Lagny-sur-Marne.

Unveiled by Pogba, his brother Mathias, and his mum Yeo this week, the "Pog'pitch" comes complete with the midfielder's image emblazoned across the playing surface

Pogba's former Juventus teammate Claudio Marchisio appeared in the comments section of the United star's Instagram post, beckoning the Frenchman back to Italy.

"Okay, next destination is Turin," wrote the ex-Juve midfielder.

"We need one [a pitch] in Turin too. Go on, come back, go on, come back..."

To which Pogba wrote the wry response: "Okay, Principe, next destination is Turi."

Feel free to read into that what you will.