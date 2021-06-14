Stephen A. Smith is joined by Taylor Twellman to help decide which team he should support at Euro 2020. (1:48)

As happens with most major international tournaments these days, UEFA has released its official player portraits for Euro 2020.

Each and every player taking part in the competition has a photograph taken beforehand, with some taking the task more seriously than others.

There are still a few stars yet to have their images released, most notably Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, but here's how some of those involved at Euro 2020 decided to approach their assignment.

Alex Livesey - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

When the photographer asked Ronaldo is he realised he was facing the wrong way, the Portugal captain replied: "Siiiiiuuuuuuuu!"

Ronaldo and Pepe (Portugal)

Nick England - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Two of Portugal's old timers, with a combined age of 74 and 111 international goals between them (one has 104, the other has seven).

Kristy Sparow - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

France's star forward is clearly ready to rock the tournament, and we salute him.

Ryan Pierse - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Is the England captain letting out a triumphant roar, or is that ball he's holding just really hot?

Simon Hofmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Belgium will be hoping to harness the power of a mind that can juggle speaking eight languages. As the Inter Milan striker himself told ESPN in 2019: "Sometimes I get a headache."

Boris Streubel - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

You weren't really expecting the mischievous Germany veteran to take his tournament portrait seriously, were you?

Thomas Eisenhuth - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

"Lewy" manages to do both a metaphorical flex by showing off his captain's armband while also performing a subtle flex of his biceps.

Kristy Sparow - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The Barcelona forward is getting reacquainted with that white spherical thing he's been watching Lionel Messi keep to himself all season.

Alexander Scheuber - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The steel-eyed look of a man who is out to silence his critics after two difficult seasons at Real Madrid.

Ryan Pierse - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

With Manchester United rekindling their interest in a transfer this summer, maybe Sancho is cheerily waving goodbye to Borussia Dortmund?

Alexander Scheuber - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Depay here, mimicking the reaction of many of those who've heard him rap.

Karl Bridgeman - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Bale has a knowing chuckle to himself at the thought of the "chaos" he'll unleash whenever he finally announces his plans for next season.

Angel Martinez - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Raise your hand if you think you might be Europe's most offside striker.

Guido De Bortoli - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

You'd never know he was one of the toughest, gnarliest centre-backs in world football with a smile like that, would you?

Aitor Alcalde - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The Scotland skipper looks like he's been snapped mid-rendition of "Yes Sir, I Can Boogie," the 1970s disco classic that became an unlikely anthem during their qualification campaign

Boris Streubel - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The Chelsea star has probably been walking around in this blissed-out daze ever since he scored his Champions League-winning goal a few weeks ago.

Nick England - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

With such an aptitude for balancing the ball on his head, maybe the Atletico Madrid forward should be known as "Joao Seal-ix" from now on.

Angel Martinez - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Just midfield schemer Thiago, serving up the ball on a silver platter, as per usual.

Simon Hofmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

We're not sure whether this gesture from the defender means "you shall not pass" or is simply an "L" for his club, Leicester City. Either way, it looks very arty.

Ryan Pierse - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Young Phil is clearly pleased with his new Paul "Gazza" Gascoigne-inspired hairdo and wants to draw attention to it.

Thomas Eisenhuth - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Poland's No. 1 seems to have misunderstood what it meant when he was told a modern goalkeeper needs to be comfortable with the ball.

Alexander Scheuber - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

We're guessing the Wolfsburg striker was going for "roaring Dutch lion," but something tells us his heart wasn't really in it.