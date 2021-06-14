Patrik Schick scores an amazing goal from near midfield to help the Czech Republic to a 2-0 win vs. Scotland. (0:53)

Patrick Schick's incredible halfway line goal in Czech Republic's win over Scotland got the internet talking, with plenty paying tribute a strike that has been officially measured at 54 yards (50 metres).

The 25-year-old had already scored once to open the scoring at Hampden Park when, seven minutes into the second half, he ran onto a clearance from teammate Tomas Soucek. Seconds later -- and with Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall clawing at thin air -- the ball was in the net.

Unsurprisingly, Schick's belter immediately got people chattering on social media and thankfully the Czech scorer's surname lent itself well to cunning wordplay.

That goal was Schick. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 14, 2021

Le freak, c'est Schick — FourFourTwo (@FourFourTwo) June 14, 2021

We wouldn't know how to begin calculating xG data, but we can only assume that bagging a first-time pot-shot from almost inside your own half rates fairly high (or low, depending how it actually works).

As well as the sheer distance involved, it was also noted that Shick put so much curve on his shot that it first appeared to be exiting the stadium through the side door.

Look at how much bend Patrik Schick put on that goal 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qs047SbzEn — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 14, 2021

Marshall bore the brunt after finding himself entangled in his own net before he'd even had chance to figure out what had happened.

Schick's goal drew plaudits from the official Euro 2020 social media accounts, though sadly they also chose to focus their attention on Marshall's despairing leap.

𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗔 𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟!



🇨🇿 Patrik Schick with an effort that will go down in EURO history 🔥#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/BqINLIPSMH — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 14, 2021

The Bundesliga toasted one of its own for lighting up the European Championship with a truly outstanding goal, albeit one that left the German top tier with a tough decision to make.

Time to choose our new cover photo... 😉👀 pic.twitter.com/rc4VWKo3Og — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) June 14, 2021

Schick joins some elite company for goals scored from furthest distance at men's international tournaments, with his strike topping the list ahead of David Villa from 47 yards (Spain vs. Chile, 2010 World Cup), Gheorghe Hagi from 41 (Romania vs. Colombia, 1994 World Cup) and Sulley Muntari from 40 (Ghana vs. Uruguay, 2010 World Cup).

But the Czech star's amazing effort is not quite the furthest ever scored at a major finals. For that honour, step forward USWNT captain Carli Lloyd, who achieved the feat with this 56-yard shot in a World Cup final no less, back in 2015:

Until Sunday's third game, there had not been a single goal scored from outside the penalty area at Euro 2020. Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko set that record straight, then Schick took it to another level the next day!