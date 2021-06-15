Janusz Michallik picks which potential transfer would have a greater impact in the Premier League title race next season. (1:35)

Erling Haaland may not be playing at Euro 2020 this summer after Norway failed to qualify, but one of the most coveted young players in world football is still keeping the transfer rumour mill turning while enjoying his vacation.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is getting some well-earned leisure time on the Greek island of Mykonos after scoring 41 goals in 41 games for the Bundesliga club last season.

As such, Haaland has been linked with interest from pretty much all of Europe's top clubs. However, with a Sergio Aguero-sized hole to fill in their frontline, it looks like Premier League champions Manchester City might have edged ahead of their rivals after putting their top man on the case.

City forward Riyad Mahrez just so happens to also be spending his postseason break on Mykonos. The Algeria international was partying at the Principote beach bar with a group that also included Fulham player Anthony Knockaert and Dawn Ward, wife of former Premier League striker Ashley Ward and star of "The Real Housewives of Cheshire."

In footage posted by Ward on her Instagram story, Mahrez & Co. are seen up on their feet as Eric Prydz's "Opus" plays in the bar before Haaland enters stage left to join in the fun and engage in some napkin twirling with his new holiday friends.

The footage quickly spread on social media, fuelling rumours that Haaland is set to follow in his father Alf-Inge's footsteps by playing in the Premier League for City. Mahrez did little to stop the speculation, joking that "Agent Mahrez" was busy at work on his special covert mission. Not long after, seeing the fuss he'd caused, Mahrez moved to reassure his followers that he was "just having fun." Sure, Riyad.

Sources have told ESPN that it would take a financial package worth around €350 million in total to sign Haaland this summer. While City are one of the only clubs in the world who could conceivably afford to splash that kind of cash, even they might baulk at the €180m transfer fee that Dortmund are seeking and all of the fees, wages and bonuses that would have to be factored in on top of that.

However, despite interest from all across Europe, sources have told ESPN that Haaland is happy to remain at Dortmund for at least another year, with the 20-year-old planning to reassess his career options in the summer of 2022.

He's certainly enjoying his postseason break, and doesn't appear to be overly upset about missing out on the major international tournament that is happening across much of Europe at the moment.

Haaland may not be taking part, but he is filling his down time by flitting around the coast while wearing delightful designer outfits.

The young striker has been spotted relaxing with friends aboard a luxury yacht, with him and several of his party strutting their stuff in some eye-catching haute couture ensembles.

But it's his own multi-coloured two-piece Louis Vuitton outfit, which reportedly retails at around $3,170, which stands out.

While we're certain Haaland would prefer to be flexing his talents at Euro 2020, he doesn't look to be overly heartbroken at having to watch on from a sun-drenched Mediterranean paradise.