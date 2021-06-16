The U.S. have decided against playing it safe with a new, vibrant and dizzying 2021 away kit. US Soccer

Both the United States men's and women's national teams have been creating a lot of buzz of late, with the men's young core making waves in Europe, and recently having won the CONCACAF Nations League in an epic final over rival Mexico, and the women gearing up in preparation for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. On Wednesday, U.S. Soccer made more news, this time because of the release of its new, eye-catching away kit!

Stars in stripes 🤩

The new uniform is here!

👉 https://t.co/fdQUFC6482 pic.twitter.com/o9pPqTZa9J — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) June 16, 2021

The "Stars in Stripes" kit features a mazy pattern of red and blue that not only jumps out at you but also will surely have opponents feeling dizzy. Nike says the jersey, which is inspired by a waving flag, is made from at least 75% recycled polyester and attempts to mimic the on-pitch energy of the iconic U.S. men's and women's national teams. The USWNT will debut the kit on Wednesday night when they take on Nigeria in Austin, Texas (9 pm ET on ESPN2).

More stars. More stripes. Less waste.



Inspired by a waving 🇺🇸 and made with at least 75% recycled polyester, this new away kit replicates the on-pitch energy of the iconic U.S. National Teams. pic.twitter.com/AWA7yyDpiT — Nike Football (@nikefootball) June 16, 2021

The jersey is not the first aggressive jersey the U.S. have released, as you'll remember the iconic denim "Stars and Stripes" look from the 1994 Men's World Cup, as well as the "Where's Waldo" look from 2012, and the "Firecracker pop" rendition from the 2014 Men's World Cup.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, that's right: It appears this year's #MLSAllStar jersey is a riff on *the* 1994 #USMNT World Cup Denim Kit. pic.twitter.com/oZDhXtXxbK — Jonathan Tannenwald (@thegoalkeeper) June 26, 2017

Not everyone appears to be a fan of the vibrant new kit, though, with many comparing it to designs they have seen elsewhere.

Fruit by the Foot anyone?

Fruit by the Foot did it first and did it better pic.twitter.com/JvImjpvuIq — Stevie Two Dose (@SteveThreeP0) June 16, 2021

How about the resemblance to WWI cargo ship the SS West Mahomet?

The USS West Mahomet did it first pic.twitter.com/dFlhh33up6 — Patrick M. 🍊 (@PMehlek) June 16, 2021

Finally, it does look quite similar to Man United's zebra-style third kit from last season ...

"Can I copy your homework?"



"Ok but don't make it obvious" pic.twitter.com/04JhHL2LIq — Bret Freeman (@B_FreeMan7) June 16, 2021

Well at minimum, the design has people talking!