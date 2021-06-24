Euro 2020 fan costumes: Netherlands supporters are just on another level

The Netherlands finishes top of Group C after beating North Macedonia 3-0. (2:12)

With the Euro 2020 group stage done and dusted, this feels like an appropriate juncture to take a moment and look back at the spectacle laid over the opening two weeks of the tournament.

Specifically, we're talking about the festival of fabulous clothing and costumes that has graced the streets and terraces of all the 11 host cities across the continent thus far.

Fans have been allowed into stadiums to watch tournament football en masse for the first time in a long while, and many have seized the opportunity to dress for the occasion at the opening 36 matches of the competition.

As always, Netherlands supporters have stolen the show after being cheered on by a vociferous orange-clad army, with many taking their matchday fancy dress to another level.

The "Oranjesupporters" have turned out in droves for their national team's matches in the Dutch capital of Amsterdm, dressed head-to-toe in bright and elaborate attire.

The Netherlands fans turn every game the national team play into a carnival, ensuring a party atmosphere each time the Oranje take to the pitch.

JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images

Vendors of large oversized sunglasses do a roaring trade in the Netherlands every time a major tournament rolls around. The tiny Dutch flags are an optional but preferable extra.

JOHN THYS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Lions also feature heavily, with many Dutch fans going all out to essentially cosplay as the crest of their national football association, the KNVB.

Piroshka van de Wouw - Pool/Getty Images

Some Dutch big cats are more ferocious than others.

Tullio Puglia - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

You simply can't go wrong with an enormous hat made of cheese. That's a general rule for life.

Alyn Ledang - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The chance to wear bright orange dungarees in public doesn't come up much, so when it does you should grab it with both hands.

Tullio Puglia - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

This supporter shows how the rock the smart casual look with a bespoke blazer over blue jeans.

DEAN MOUHTAROPOULOS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Dutch fans have claimed ownership of orange to such an extent that anything in that colour is fair game for a costume, even prehistoric cartoon Fred Flintstone.

MARCO DE SWART/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Proving that the Oranje spirit goes all the way to the top, even King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands was spotted donning his scarf while cheering on the national team. The Minnie Mouse-style bows worn by his companions here are worth a few bonus style points, too.

Now through to the round of 16, we can expect to see similarly colourful scenes in Budapest where Frank de Boer's side face the Czech Republic in front of a capacity crowd on Sunday (LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET in the U.S.).

Of course, fans of every other country taking part at Euro 2020 have had their moments too, with the competition witnessing a wide array of finery and regalia displayed among the thousands of spectators let through the turnstiles. Here's the highlights from the first three rounds of games.

ANP Sport via Getty Images

Looking every inch the alpine gentleman, this Austria fan decorated his favourite Tyrolean hat in red and white ribbons.

Victor Boyko - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Truly incredible scenes among the Belgian support.

Goran Stanzl/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

Water polo is extremely popular in Croatia, so much so that the protective headgear has crossed over to the football terraces.

Mark Runnacles - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

These creative Czech fans have provided the most patriotic face shields of the tournament so far.

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

A classic Danish Viking, seen here sporting a controversial half-and-half beard.

Andy Rain - Pool/Getty Images

Harry Maguire may have missed his team's first two games, but he was still a presence in the stands.

MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

These two can truly claim to be dyed-in-the-wool Finland fans.

BERNADETT SZABO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

France striker Kylian Mbappe has been nicknamed "Donatello" by his teammates at Paris Saint-Germain, which is all the excuse these four fans needed to dress up as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Kai Pfaffenbach - Pool/Getty Images

With high temperatures in Munich at Euro 2020, you have to commend the commitment to style of a man prepared to sit through an entire game wearing leather shorts.

Laszlo Balogh - Pool/Getty Images

The Hungary fans haven't really gone in for fancy dress at their team's matches. But with Budapest's Puskas Arena seeing the biggest crowds of the tournament, the sea of red, white and green flags has been an uplifting sight to behold.

ANDREW MEDICHINI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

This exquisite spaghetti-themed headpiece comes complete with Bolognese sauce, basil leaves and cutlery.

Daniel Mihailescu - Pool/Getty Images

The national colours of red and gold were proudly worn by North Macedonia fans at their first major tournament -- though this fan took it one step further with a thrilling combo of cap, neckerchief, golden medallion and dyed moustache.

Lars Baron/Getty Images

We don't know who this guy is, but we assume he must be some kind of bigwig among Polish fans.

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The Dutch fans don't have the monopoly on uber-patriotic tailoring, as this fan's blazer shows.

Lars Baron/Getty Images

Is this fan's costume was inspired by Sonic the Hedgehog's arch nemesis, Dr Robotnik? Whatever the concept, it sure makes an impact.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Have you ever heard "Yes Sir, I Can Boogie" played on an accordion?

MB Media/Getty Images

A least a few Slovakia fans made an effort to liven things up in the stands, which is more than can be said for their team.

DAVID RAMOS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Brave and foolhardy in equal measure, this Spain fan decided that a full Pikachu costume would be appropriate dress to watch a football match in the sweltering summer temperatures of Seville, Europe's hottest city.

Victor Boyko - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

After their team topped Group E without losing a match, these Sweden fans have a lot to sing about.

ETTORE FERRARI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

It's always one thing or an udder when it comes to Swiss cow suits.

Ernesto Ruscio - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Turkey fans came to Euro 2020 dressed for battle in their Trojan helmets. It's just a shame their team didn't get the memo.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Many of Ukraine's female fans at their team's matches have been wearing traditional wreaths of flowers in their hair.

Kieran Cleeves/PA Images via Getty Images

We can only hope those thick glasses helped to obscure the view of Gareth Bale's dismal penalty miss against Turkey.