        <
        >

          Euro 2020 will be won by at least one Chelsea player, but which club has the most semifinalists?

          play
          The road to the Euro 2020 semifinals: Italy vs. Spain (2:11)

          Take a look at the journey both Spain and Italy have taken to get to the Euro 2020 semifinals. (2:11)

          8:15 AM ET
          • Chris WrightToe Poke writer

          It's been just over a month since Chelsea fans celebrated winning the Champions League, and they can now lay claim to a share of even more European glory no matter which national team wins Euro 2020.

          Thomas Tuchel's star-studded squad contains at least one player representing each of the four remaining nations at Euro 2020.

          - Euro 2020 on ESPN: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)
          - European Soccer Pick 'Em: Compete to win $10,000
          - Euro 2020 bracket and fixture schedule

          So no matter who prevails from Tuesday's semifinal between Spain and Italy or Wednesday's clash between England and Denmark (both matches LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET in the U.S.), the Blues are guaranteed to have at least one player coming home with a winner's medal.

          All in all, there are seven Chelsea players left in the tournament with Mason Mount, Reece James, Ben Chilwell (England), Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri (Italy), Cesar Azpilicueta (Spain) and Andreas Christensen (Denmark) all vying to lift the Henri Delaunay trophy at Wembley on Sunday (LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET in the U.S.).

          However, there is still one other club who have more players left in the mix at Euro 2020, and it just so happens to be one of Chelsea's strongest rivals from last season.

          Which clubs have got the most players left in Euro 2020?

          Naturally, several of the players still involved could be set for transfers elsewhere this summer. Here we take into account the club each player was registered with (either permanently or on loan) at the point that the Euro 2020 squads were finalised.

          Manchester City (8)
          Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Rodri, Ferran Torres, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling

          Chelsea (7)
          Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount, Andreas Christensen.

          Juventus (5)
          Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernardeschi, Alvaro Morata

          Barcelona (4)
          Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Martin Braithwaite

          Manchester United (4)
          David de Gea, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford

          Napoli (4)
          Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Lorenzo Insigne, Fabian Ruiz

          Atalanta (3)
          Rafael Toloi, Matteo Pessina, Joakim Maehle

          Atletico Madrid (3)
          Marcos Llorente, Koke, Kieran Trippier

          Borussia Dortmund (3)
          Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho, Thomas Delaney

          FC Copenhagen (3)
          Mathias Jorgensen, Nicolai Boilesen, Jonas Wind

          Inter Milan (3)
          Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolo Barella, Christian Eriksen

          Paris Saint-Germain (3)
          Alessandro Florenzi, Marco Verratti, Pablo Sarabia

          Sassuolo (3)
          Manuel Locatelli, Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori

          AC Milan (2)
          Gianluigi Donnarumma, Simon Kjaer

          Brighton & Hove Albion (2)
          Robert Sanchez, Ben White

          Aston Villa (2)
          Tyrone Mings, Jack Grealish

          Brentford (2)
          Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen

          Everton (2)
          Jordan Pickford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

          Lazio (2)
          Francesco Acerbi, Ciro Immobile

          Leeds United (2)
          Diego Llorente, Kalvin Phillips

          Liverpool (2)
          Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson

          RB Leipzig (2)
          Dani Olmo, Yussuf Poulsen

          Roma (2)
          Leonardo Spinazzola, Bryan Cristante

          Torino (2)
          Salvatore Sirigu, Andrea Belotti

          Tottenham Hotspur (2)
          Harry Kane, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

          Valencia (2)
          Jose Gaya, Daniel Wass

          Villarreal (2)
          Pau Torres, Gerard Moreno

          Wolverhampton Wanderers (2)
          Adama Traore, Conor Coady

          Arsenal (1)
          Bukayo Saka

          Athletic Bilbao (1)
          Unai Simon

          Bologna (1)
          Andreas Skov Olsen

          Fiorentina (1)
          Gaetano Castrovilli

          Fulham (1)
          Joachim Andersen

          Hoffenheim (1)
          Robert Skov

          Leicester City (1)
          Kasper Schmeichel

          Malmo (1)
          Anders Christiansen

          FC Midtjylland (1)
          Jonas Lossl

          Nice (1)
          Kasper Dolberg

          Parma (1)
          Andreas Cornelius

          Real Sociedad (1)
          Mikel Oyarzabal

          Sampdoria (1)
          Mikkel Damsgaard

          Schalke (1)
          Frederik Ronnow

          Sheffield United (1)
          Aaron Ramsdale

          Southampton (1)
          Jannik Vestergaard

          Udinese (1)
          Jens Stryger Larsen

          West Bromwich Albion (1)
          Sam Johnstone

          West Ham United (1)
          Declan Rice

          Euro 2020 semifinalists by national-team squad

          Italy

          Juventus (4): Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernardeschi
          Napoli (3): Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Lorenzo Insigne Sassuolo (3): Manuel Locatelli, Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori
          Atalanta (2): Rafael Toloi, Matteo Pessina
          Chelsea (2): Emerson Palmeiri, Jorginho
          Inter Milan (2): Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolo Barella
          Lazio (2): Francesco Acerbi, Ciro Immobile
          Paris Saint-Germain (2): Alessandro Florenzi, Marco Verratti
          Roma (2): Leonardo Spinazzola, Bryan Cristante
          Torino (2): Salvatore Sirigu, Andrea Belotti
          AC Milan (1): Gianluigi Donnarumma
          Fiorentina (1): Gaetano Castrovilli

          Spain

          Manchester City (4): Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Rodri, Ferran Torres
          Barcelona (3): Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Pedri
          Atletico Madrid (2): Marcos Llorente, Koke
          Villarreal (2): Pau Torres, Gerard Moreno
          Athletic Bilbao (1): Unai Simon
          Brighton & Hove Albion (1): Robert Sanchez
          Chelsea (1): Cesar Azpilicueta
          Juventus (1): Alvaro Morata
          Leeds United (1): Diego Llorente
          Liverpool (1): Thiago Alcantara
          Manchester United (1): David de Gea
          Napoli (1): Fabian Ruiz
          Paris Saint-Germain (1): Pablo Sarabia
          RB Leipzig (1): Dani Olmo
          Real Sociedad (1): Mikel Oyarzabal
          Valencia (1): Jose Gaya
          Wolverhampton Wanderers (1): Adama Traore

          England

          Manchester City (4): Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling
          Chelsea (3): Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount
          Manchester United (3): Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford
          Aston Villa (2): Tyrone Mings, Jack Grealish
          Borussia Dortmund (2): Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho
          Everton (2): Jordan Pickford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin
          Arsenal (1): Bukayo Saka
          Atletico Madrid (1): Kieran Trippier
          Brighton & Hove Albion (1): Ben White
          Leeds United (1): Kalvin Phillips
          Liverpool (1): Jordan Henderson
          Sheffield United (1): Aaron Ramsdale
          Tottenham (1): Harry Kane
          West Brom (1): Sam Johnstone
          West Ham (1): Declan Rice
          Wolverhampton Wanderers (1): Conor Coady

          Denmark

          FC Copenhagen (3): Mathias Jorgensen, Nicolai Boilesen, Jonas Wind
          Brentford (2): Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen
          AC Milan (1): Simon Kjaer
          Atalanta (1): Joakim Maehle
          Barcelona (1): Martin Braithwaite
          Bologna (1): Andreas Skov Olsen
          Borussia Dortmund (1): Thomas Delaney
          Chelsea (1): Andreas Christensen
          Leicester City (1): Kasper Schmeichel
          FC Midtjylland (1): Jonas Lossl
          Fulham (1): Joachim Andersen
          Hoffenheim (1): Robert Skov
          Inter Milan (1): Christian Eriksen
          Malmo (1): Anders Christiansen
          Nice (1: Kasper Dolberg
          Parma (1): Andreas Cornelius
          RB Leipzig (1): Yussuf Poulsen
          Sampdoria (1): Mikkel Damsgaard
          Schalke (1): Frederik Ronnow
          Southampton (1): Jannik Vestergaard
          Tottenham (1): Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
          Udinese (1): Jens Stryger Larsen
          Valencia (1): Daniel Wass