It's been just over a month since Chelsea fans celebrated winning the Champions League, and they can now lay claim to a share of even more European glory no matter which national team wins Euro 2020.
Thomas Tuchel's star-studded squad contains at least one player representing each of the four remaining nations at Euro 2020.
So no matter who prevails from Tuesday's semifinal between Spain and Italy or Wednesday's clash between England and Denmark (both matches LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET in the U.S.), the Blues are guaranteed to have at least one player coming home with a winner's medal.
All in all, there are seven Chelsea players left in the tournament with Mason Mount, Reece James, Ben Chilwell (England), Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri (Italy), Cesar Azpilicueta (Spain) and Andreas Christensen (Denmark) all vying to lift the Henri Delaunay trophy at Wembley on Sunday (LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET in the U.S.).
However, there is still one other club who have more players left in the mix at Euro 2020, and it just so happens to be one of Chelsea's strongest rivals from last season.
Which clubs have got the most players left in Euro 2020?
Naturally, several of the players still involved could be set for transfers elsewhere this summer. Here we take into account the club each player was registered with (either permanently or on loan) at the point that the Euro 2020 squads were finalised.
Manchester City (8)
Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Rodri, Ferran Torres, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling
Chelsea (7)
Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount, Andreas Christensen.
Juventus (5)
Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernardeschi, Alvaro Morata
Barcelona (4)
Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Martin Braithwaite
Manchester United (4)
David de Gea, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford
Napoli (4)
Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Lorenzo Insigne, Fabian Ruiz
Atalanta (3)
Rafael Toloi, Matteo Pessina, Joakim Maehle
Atletico Madrid (3)
Marcos Llorente, Koke, Kieran Trippier
Borussia Dortmund (3)
Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho, Thomas Delaney
FC Copenhagen (3)
Mathias Jorgensen, Nicolai Boilesen, Jonas Wind
Inter Milan (3)
Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolo Barella, Christian Eriksen
Paris Saint-Germain (3)
Alessandro Florenzi, Marco Verratti, Pablo Sarabia
Sassuolo (3)
Manuel Locatelli, Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori
AC Milan (2)
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Simon Kjaer
Brighton & Hove Albion (2)
Robert Sanchez, Ben White
Aston Villa (2)
Tyrone Mings, Jack Grealish
Brentford (2)
Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen
Everton (2)
Jordan Pickford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Lazio (2)
Francesco Acerbi, Ciro Immobile
Leeds United (2)
Diego Llorente, Kalvin Phillips
Liverpool (2)
Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson
RB Leipzig (2)
Dani Olmo, Yussuf Poulsen
Roma (2)
Leonardo Spinazzola, Bryan Cristante
Torino (2)
Salvatore Sirigu, Andrea Belotti
Tottenham Hotspur (2)
Harry Kane, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Valencia (2)
Jose Gaya, Daniel Wass
Villarreal (2)
Pau Torres, Gerard Moreno
Wolverhampton Wanderers (2)
Adama Traore, Conor Coady
Arsenal (1)
Bukayo Saka
Athletic Bilbao (1)
Unai Simon
Bologna (1)
Andreas Skov Olsen
Fiorentina (1)
Gaetano Castrovilli
Leicester City (1)
Kasper Schmeichel
FC Midtjylland (1)
Jonas Lossl
Nice (1)
Kasper Dolberg
Real Sociedad (1)
Mikel Oyarzabal
Sampdoria (1)
Mikkel Damsgaard
Sheffield United (1)
Aaron Ramsdale
Southampton (1)
Jannik Vestergaard
Udinese (1)
Jens Stryger Larsen
West Bromwich Albion (1)
Sam Johnstone
West Ham United (1)
Declan Rice
Euro 2020 semifinalists by national-team squad
Italy
Juventus (4): Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernardeschi
Napoli (3): Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Lorenzo Insigne Sassuolo (3): Manuel Locatelli, Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori
Atalanta (2): Rafael Toloi, Matteo Pessina
Chelsea (2): Emerson Palmeiri, Jorginho
Inter Milan (2): Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolo Barella
Lazio (2): Francesco Acerbi, Ciro Immobile
Paris Saint-Germain (2): Alessandro Florenzi, Marco Verratti
Roma (2): Leonardo Spinazzola, Bryan Cristante
Torino (2): Salvatore Sirigu, Andrea Belotti
AC Milan (1): Gianluigi Donnarumma
Fiorentina (1): Gaetano Castrovilli
Spain
Manchester City (4): Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Rodri, Ferran Torres
Barcelona (3): Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Pedri
Atletico Madrid (2): Marcos Llorente, Koke
Villarreal (2): Pau Torres, Gerard Moreno
Athletic Bilbao (1): Unai Simon
Brighton & Hove Albion (1): Robert Sanchez
Chelsea (1): Cesar Azpilicueta
Juventus (1): Alvaro Morata
Leeds United (1): Diego Llorente
Liverpool (1): Thiago Alcantara
Manchester United (1): David de Gea
Napoli (1): Fabian Ruiz
Paris Saint-Germain (1): Pablo Sarabia
RB Leipzig (1): Dani Olmo
Real Sociedad (1): Mikel Oyarzabal
Valencia (1): Jose Gaya
Wolverhampton Wanderers (1): Adama Traore
England
Manchester City (4): Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling
Chelsea (3): Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount
Manchester United (3): Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford
Aston Villa (2): Tyrone Mings, Jack Grealish
Borussia Dortmund (2): Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho
Everton (2): Jordan Pickford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Arsenal (1): Bukayo Saka
Atletico Madrid (1): Kieran Trippier
Brighton & Hove Albion (1): Ben White
Leeds United (1): Kalvin Phillips
Liverpool (1): Jordan Henderson
Sheffield United (1): Aaron Ramsdale
Tottenham (1): Harry Kane
West Brom (1): Sam Johnstone
West Ham (1): Declan Rice
Wolverhampton Wanderers (1): Conor Coady
Denmark
FC Copenhagen (3): Mathias Jorgensen, Nicolai Boilesen, Jonas Wind
Brentford (2): Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen
AC Milan (1): Simon Kjaer
Atalanta (1): Joakim Maehle
Barcelona (1): Martin Braithwaite
Bologna (1): Andreas Skov Olsen
Borussia Dortmund (1): Thomas Delaney
Chelsea (1): Andreas Christensen
Leicester City (1): Kasper Schmeichel
FC Midtjylland (1): Jonas Lossl
Fulham (1): Joachim Andersen
Hoffenheim (1): Robert Skov
Inter Milan (1): Christian Eriksen
Malmo (1): Anders Christiansen
Nice (1: Kasper Dolberg
Parma (1): Andreas Cornelius
RB Leipzig (1): Yussuf Poulsen
Sampdoria (1): Mikkel Damsgaard
Schalke (1): Frederik Ronnow
Southampton (1): Jannik Vestergaard
Tottenham (1): Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Udinese (1): Jens Stryger Larsen
Valencia (1): Daniel Wass