Take a look at the journey both Spain and Italy have taken to get to the Euro 2020 semifinals. (2:11)

It's been just over a month since Chelsea fans celebrated winning the Champions League, and they can now lay claim to a share of even more European glory no matter which national team wins Euro 2020.

Thomas Tuchel's star-studded squad contains at least one player representing each of the four remaining nations at Euro 2020.

So no matter who prevails from Tuesday's semifinal between Spain and Italy or Wednesday's clash between England and Denmark (both matches LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET in the U.S.), the Blues are guaranteed to have at least one player coming home with a winner's medal.

All in all, there are seven Chelsea players left in the tournament with Mason Mount, Reece James, Ben Chilwell (England), Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri (Italy), Cesar Azpilicueta (Spain) and Andreas Christensen (Denmark) all vying to lift the Henri Delaunay trophy at Wembley on Sunday (LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET in the U.S.).

However, there is still one other club who have more players left in the mix at Euro 2020, and it just so happens to be one of Chelsea's strongest rivals from last season.

Which clubs have got the most players left in Euro 2020?

Naturally, several of the players still involved could be set for transfers elsewhere this summer. Here we take into account the club each player was registered with (either permanently or on loan) at the point that the Euro 2020 squads were finalised.

Manchester City (8)

Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Rodri, Ferran Torres, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling

Chelsea (7)

Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount, Andreas Christensen.

Juventus (5)

Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernardeschi, Alvaro Morata

Barcelona (4)

Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Martin Braithwaite

Manchester United (4)

David de Gea, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford

Napoli (4)

Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Lorenzo Insigne, Fabian Ruiz

Atalanta (3)

Rafael Toloi, Matteo Pessina, Joakim Maehle

Atletico Madrid (3)

Marcos Llorente, Koke, Kieran Trippier

Borussia Dortmund (3)

Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho, Thomas Delaney

FC Copenhagen (3)

Mathias Jorgensen, Nicolai Boilesen, Jonas Wind

Inter Milan (3)

Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolo Barella, Christian Eriksen

Paris Saint-Germain (3)

Alessandro Florenzi, Marco Verratti, Pablo Sarabia

Sassuolo (3)

Manuel Locatelli, Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori

AC Milan (2)

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Simon Kjaer

Brighton & Hove Albion (2)

Robert Sanchez, Ben White

Aston Villa (2)

Tyrone Mings, Jack Grealish

Brentford (2)

Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen

Everton (2)

Jordan Pickford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Lazio (2)

Francesco Acerbi, Ciro Immobile

Leeds United (2)

Diego Llorente, Kalvin Phillips

Liverpool (2)

Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson

RB Leipzig (2)

Dani Olmo, Yussuf Poulsen

Roma (2)

Leonardo Spinazzola, Bryan Cristante

Torino (2)

Salvatore Sirigu, Andrea Belotti

Tottenham Hotspur (2)

Harry Kane, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Valencia (2)

Jose Gaya, Daniel Wass

Villarreal (2)

Pau Torres, Gerard Moreno

Wolverhampton Wanderers (2)

Adama Traore, Conor Coady

Arsenal (1)

Bukayo Saka

Athletic Bilbao (1)

Unai Simon

Bologna (1)

Andreas Skov Olsen

Fiorentina (1)

Gaetano Castrovilli

Fulham (1)

Joachim Andersen

Hoffenheim (1)

Robert Skov

Leicester City (1)

Kasper Schmeichel

Malmo (1)

Anders Christiansen

FC Midtjylland (1)

Jonas Lossl

Nice (1)

Kasper Dolberg

Parma (1)

Andreas Cornelius

Real Sociedad (1)

Mikel Oyarzabal

Sampdoria (1)

Mikkel Damsgaard

Schalke (1)

Frederik Ronnow

Sheffield United (1)

Aaron Ramsdale

Southampton (1)

Jannik Vestergaard

Udinese (1)

Jens Stryger Larsen

West Bromwich Albion (1)

Sam Johnstone

West Ham United (1)

Declan Rice

Euro 2020 semifinalists by national-team squad

Italy

Juventus (4): Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernardeschi

Napoli (3): Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Lorenzo Insigne Sassuolo (3): Manuel Locatelli, Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori

Atalanta (2): Rafael Toloi, Matteo Pessina

Chelsea (2): Emerson Palmeiri, Jorginho

Inter Milan (2): Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolo Barella

Lazio (2): Francesco Acerbi, Ciro Immobile

Paris Saint-Germain (2): Alessandro Florenzi, Marco Verratti

Roma (2): Leonardo Spinazzola, Bryan Cristante

Torino (2): Salvatore Sirigu, Andrea Belotti

AC Milan (1): Gianluigi Donnarumma

Fiorentina (1): Gaetano Castrovilli

Spain

Manchester City (4): Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Rodri, Ferran Torres

Barcelona (3): Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Pedri

Atletico Madrid (2): Marcos Llorente, Koke

Villarreal (2): Pau Torres, Gerard Moreno

Athletic Bilbao (1): Unai Simon

Brighton & Hove Albion (1): Robert Sanchez

Chelsea (1): Cesar Azpilicueta

Juventus (1): Alvaro Morata

Leeds United (1): Diego Llorente

Liverpool (1): Thiago Alcantara

Manchester United (1): David de Gea

Napoli (1): Fabian Ruiz

Paris Saint-Germain (1): Pablo Sarabia

RB Leipzig (1): Dani Olmo

Real Sociedad (1): Mikel Oyarzabal

Valencia (1): Jose Gaya

Wolverhampton Wanderers (1): Adama Traore

England

Manchester City (4): Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling

Chelsea (3): Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount

Manchester United (3): Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford

Aston Villa (2): Tyrone Mings, Jack Grealish

Borussia Dortmund (2): Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho

Everton (2): Jordan Pickford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Arsenal (1): Bukayo Saka

Atletico Madrid (1): Kieran Trippier

Brighton & Hove Albion (1): Ben White

Leeds United (1): Kalvin Phillips

Liverpool (1): Jordan Henderson

Sheffield United (1): Aaron Ramsdale

Tottenham (1): Harry Kane

West Brom (1): Sam Johnstone

West Ham (1): Declan Rice

Wolverhampton Wanderers (1): Conor Coady

Denmark

FC Copenhagen (3): Mathias Jorgensen, Nicolai Boilesen, Jonas Wind

Brentford (2): Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen

AC Milan (1): Simon Kjaer

Atalanta (1): Joakim Maehle

Barcelona (1): Martin Braithwaite

Bologna (1): Andreas Skov Olsen

Borussia Dortmund (1): Thomas Delaney

Chelsea (1): Andreas Christensen

Leicester City (1): Kasper Schmeichel

FC Midtjylland (1): Jonas Lossl

Fulham (1): Joachim Andersen

Hoffenheim (1): Robert Skov

Inter Milan (1): Christian Eriksen

Malmo (1): Anders Christiansen

Nice (1: Kasper Dolberg

Parma (1): Andreas Cornelius

RB Leipzig (1): Yussuf Poulsen

Sampdoria (1): Mikkel Damsgaard

Schalke (1): Frederik Ronnow

Southampton (1): Jannik Vestergaard

Tottenham (1): Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Udinese (1): Jens Stryger Larsen

Valencia (1): Daniel Wass