Arsenal go back to basics with home kit for 2021-22 season

With the new season set to kick-off in just four weeks' time, Arsenal have revealed their new home kit for the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

After scoring high in the style stakes with a retro-tinged shirt last season, the Gunners and manufacturers Adidas have gone for a simpler take on their famous red shirt/white sleeves arrangement this time around.

💬 "It's making sense!"



Seeing our new @adidasfootball home kit for the very first time 😍@Chunkz delivers 🤝 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 16, 2021

Gone are the 1990s-referencing chevrons, replaced with a simple and bold panel design that wouldn't look out of place hung on a rail at the Ajax club store.

The new Arsenal jersey sees a return to white side panels from shoulder to hem, seen for the first time since 2014-15, back when manager Mikel Arteta was still a player captaining his side to FA Cup glory.

A number of the men's squad were deployed on modelling duty including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Bukayo Saka -- fresh from his breakout international appearances for England at Euro 2020. Women's team stars Vivianne Miedema, Lisa Evans, Kim Little and Leah Williamson also showed off the new kit which they'll be wearing when the Women's Super League begins on Sept. 3.

The 2021-22 shirt features a two-red collar and navy blue trim, which extends to the sleeve cuffs via the three stripes across the shoulders.

Adidas

Inside the neck is stamped the slogan "Arsenal for Everyone", an initiative set up by the club in 2008 to promote diversity and inclusion within their fan base. The English translation of the Gunners' Latin motto "Victoria Concordia Crescit" ("Victory through Harmony") is also embroidered into the inner base of the shirt.

Adidas

Paired with the pale yellow and dark blue away shirt (or "Pearl Citrine" and "Collegiate Navy" if you prefer) that was released in May, the Gunners have a solid selection of kits in which to attack the coming season.

Adidas

Asked for his thoughts on the new home jersey, left-back Kieran Tierney said: "I love it. It's a smart design and I can't wait to pull it on and represent this club in front of our supporters once again."

"It simply hasn't been the same without our fans. We're raring to go and can't wait for Emirates Stadium to be rocking again."

Arsenal fans will be able to see the new kit worn on the pitch for the first time on July 17 when their team face Rangers in a preseason friendly that forms part of the Glasgow club's 150th anniversary celebrations.

They will be hoping for a better showing at Ibrox than the one they got from their team earlier this week at Hibernian, where Nicolas Pepe missed a second-half penalty as Arsenal kicked off their preseason campaign by slumping to a 2-1 defeat.