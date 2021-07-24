Atlanta United FC has had some of the world's biggest music acts attend games in the past, with Wocka Flock and Outkast's Big Boi among those professing their love for the Five Stripes. But Saturday's contest against the Columbus Crew went to a different level, with none other than Kanye West taking in the proceedings.

- ESPN+: MLS chat and more on ESPN FC Daily (U.S. only)

West has set up a studio at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as he aims to finish work on his 10th studio album, "DONDA", with 2 Chainz among his collaborators. The album was supposed to be released Thursday night following an unveiling in front of 42,000 fans at the venue, only for the release to be delayed.

So with a bit more time to spend in Atlanta, West decided to take in Saturday's match.

West even felt comfortable enough to hang out with the Atlanta supporters group, the Terminus Legion.

So apparently Kanye West is still walking around Mercedes-Benz Stadium in his #DONDA release party fit. 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/JTwCpKXKzr — 𝐕𝐢𝐜. (@victoriamcbryde) July 24, 2021

Despite the presence of the Grammy winner in the stands, Atlanta was unable to get the win, falling 1-0 to the defending MLS Cup champions.