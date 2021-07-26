Inter's new kit has a reptilian feel. Mattia Ozbot/Inter via Getty Images

Inter Milan have released their new away kit for 2021-22 and if you happen to suffer from acute ophidiophobia we suggest you look away now.

The white shirt features a large blue and black snake graphic that slithers all over it, continuing the reptilian theme deployed on the accompanying home strip, which was launched last week.

The 2021-22 Inter home jersey takes the club's famous blue and black vertical stripes to another level with a stylised snakeskin print motif.

And doesn't it just look great.

Inter debuted their new snakeskin home kit 😍🐍 pic.twitter.com/effZyZrTbZ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 19, 2021

The new away shirt has an even more direct approach to the theme, with a snake pattern writhing around in all four corners of the shirt.

Inter Milan's new away kit is here ⚪️🔵🐍 pic.twitter.com/wp5pqouTst — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 26, 2021

It's also marks the 10th anniversary of the last time the "Biscione" dragon-serpent (which has been an icon of the city of Milan for centuries) appeared on an Inter kit, namely in the 2010-11 away strip. That shirt was worn on the road during the season after Inter's historic treble winning year, which manager Jose Mourinho help to orchestrate.

Skipping forth to modern day, both of Inter's brand new strips are the first to feature the club's brand new-look crest, which was first revealed back in March 2021.

👕 | MAGLIA



The new skin of an icon, Made of Milano.

Diamo il benvenuto alla nuova Away Jersey!#IMInternazionale #IMMilano pic.twitter.com/MDmsDbV6Bl — Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter) July 26, 2021

The reworked design saw the Inter badge undergo a "streamlining" process that removed the letters "FC" from the old crest, as well as the gold colouring, to leave a minimalist white "IM" motif surrounded by a simple black roundel.

They are also the first Inter kits to feature the club's new principle sponsor, with Pirelli replaced across the midriff after 26 years in situ.

In fact Dennis Bergkamp was still playing for the Nerazzurri the last time that Inter had anything other than the logo of the Milan-based tyre company adorning their shirts.

It truly is the end of a golden/rubbery era.