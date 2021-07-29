In a rematch of sorts of last season's Champions League final, Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City have gone head-to-head again after both launched their new 2021-22 away kits on the same day.

Much like in Porto two months ago, the Blues have given a strong account of themselves with the re-introduction of an iconic colour.

Chelsea have regularly played in yellow away kits since the early 1960s, though less often since the turn of the millennium, but it is back for the new campaign.

The shirt, modelled by stars including Pernille Harder, also bears horizontal black pinstripes which serve as a nod back through time to several of the club's historic away kits between 1981 and 1994.

The full kit is fleshed out with black shorts and yellow socks, with hidden details stashed away all over -- including the "Pride of London" motto that is visible only inside the collar.

Nike

Whether or not switching to a yellow-and-black strip so close to the start of the season is a subtle ploy to lure transfer target Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, we can only speculate.

Puma

From the European champions to the reigning Premier League title-holders, and manufacturers Puma have played up the environmentally conscious approach to designing Manchester City's new away uniform, adopting a manufacturing process that uses 1/3 less water than previous kits. This "Dope Dye" process uses far less water and dye than conventional techniques, thus dramatically reducing wastage and consumption.

City are hoping the kit launch will raise awareness of various water challenges around the global, with 1 in 3 people worldwide still lacking access to safe drinking water.

As such, in collaboration with the Cityzens Giving foundation and Xylem, the club's official water technology partner, City are hoping to use football as a means to provide water, sanitation and hygiene to over 10,000 young people in four cities across three continents -- the focus being on Manchester, Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires and Mumbai.

Puma

The shirt itself, modelled by Kyle Walker, features water droplets throughout the design, with the iridescent purple-blue lettering and logos intended to recreate the effect of light refracting through said droplets.

Like many soccer jerseys these days, it is also made from 100% recycled polyester recovered from waste plastics, just to put the icing on the big green cake.

Pep Guardiola's side will wear their new away kit for the first time when they face Leicester City in the 2021-22 FA Community Shield on Aug. 7.