United States star Christian Pulisic will be flying the stars and stripes this week when Premier League giants Chelsea take on LaLiga side Villarreal in the 2021 UEFA Super Cup.

Pulisic, 22, has cut ties with previous sponsor Nike and signed a new deal with Puma, and he will mark the new partnership in Belfast on Wednesday in the showpiece clash between the winners of last season's Champions League and Europa League.

The USMNT captain announced his new deal on Monday with a launch video posted on social media showing his journey from a child in Hershey, Pennsylvania, to this year becoming a European champion with his club and winning the CONCACAF Nations League with his country.

Pulisic will be wearing a special pair of customised Ultra 1.3 boots, which carry his name, during Wednesday's game at Windsor Park, incorporating the first two letters from the Puma logo and the rest overwritten in graffiti-style text. Behind the name, a "claw slash" graphic reveals the U.S. flag beneath.

Puma

The boots were designed in collaboration with Puma and renowned artist and clothing customiser Silni, who has produced bespoke footwear and headphones for the likes of Neymar, Antoine Griezmann, Romelu Lukaku and Sergio Aguero.

As part of the deal, Puma will support Pulisic in his community work as he seeks to increase the popularity of soccer in his homeland by inspiring the next generation of players who might otherwise lack the facilities required to take up the sport.

"Anyone who loves soccer, should be able to play," he said. "We have a platform in sports and if something is truly meaningful, you can really help to open people's eyes and make changes. What I love about Puma is they share my passion and my goal to support youth soccer in America and to help the next generation to chase their dreams."

Pulisic & Co. face a tough start to the Premier League season once the Super Cup is concluded. Thomas Tuchel's team will face Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and defending champions Manchester City among their first six games of the 2021-22 campaign.