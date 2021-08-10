Lionel Messi greets a crowd of supporters after landing in Paris to sign for PSG. (0:18)

Lionel Messi's move to Paris Saint-Germain is all but complete and it is happening in a style befitting of Messi's status as the world's best player.

Private jets. Crowded streets. Fans massing at the stadium. It's all happening.

After his emotional departure from Barcelona Sunday, Messi traveled to Paris Tuesday to finalize the deal, which is expected to be a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 power.

Like scenes of the Beatles arriving or the return of a national hero, Messi and his family were captured leaving for Paris and the private plane later landed at Bourget Airport in Paris with the area loaded with PSG supporters.

🚨🚨 AMBIANCE EXCEPTIONNELLE ICI AU BOURGET SUITE À L'OFFICIALISATION DU TRANSFERT DE LIONEL MESSI 🇦🇷🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/GrFOX2VjdC — Canal Supporters (@CanalSupporters) August 10, 2021

🔥🔥 DISPOSITIF DE SÉCURITÉ IMPRESSIONNANT 🚔 ET UNE ÉNORME FOULE A QUELQUES MINUTES DE L'ARRIVÉE DE MESSI 🇦🇷 À PARIS 🔴🔵#PSG #Messi #TeamPSG pic.twitter.com/Z81BkjQA7K — Canal Supporters (@CanalSupporters) August 10, 2021

Fans filmed the police motorcade taking Messi to American Hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine, Paris, France for his medical assessment.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 EXCLU CANAL SUPPORTERS ! @CanalSupporters Lionel Messi est arrivé à l'hôpital American de Neuilly pour passer sa visite médicale !!! 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 #PSG #Messi #MessiPSG pic.twitter.com/hHQNlBqRq2 — Canal Supporters (@CanalSupporters) August 10, 2021

The crowds were also at Parc des Princes to welcome Messi who will join a team already loaded with stars like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos.

PSG fans are gathered outside the Parc des Princes stadium to welcome Lionel Messi 🇦🇷👋 pic.twitter.com/sjGjzA5F6z — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 9, 2021

Messi and his family took a photo aboard the jet, but the Argentinian changed shirts to greet his new supporters.

Messi and his family are ready to begin a new adventure 🤗🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Z6DuTgCQDd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 10, 2021

Wearing a shirt that says "This is Paris" in Paris, in front of Parisians seems like it should be some kind of fashion faux pas, but then again, this is Messi.

In dramatic fashion, Messi came to the window to meet his devotees and, with a wave, Paris has its newest hero.

Now can he deliver them the that elusive Champions League?